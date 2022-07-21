A Strong Start For Most Markets – But Italy Looks To Struggle Amid Political Turmoil

Sterling and euro see some recovery against the dollar.

The NASDAQ Composite index jumped by 1.6%.

S&P 500 index managed a 0.6% gain.

Shanghai index fell 1.4%.

Italy looks set for early elections, delaying much-needed reforms and next year’s budget.

A Strong Start For Most Markets

Steve Clayton, Fund Manager at HL Select:

“Markets look set for a positive start to the day, following strong gains on the tech-heavy NASDAQ market in the States overnight. The NASDAQ Composite index jumped by 1.6%, outpacing the broader-based S&P 500 index which only managed a 0.6% gain. Stock markets in Asia followed through, with Tokyo rallying by 0.4%, Australia by 0.5% and Taiwan by 1.4%. Chinese stocks fared less well, with the Shanghai index falling 1.4%.

Get The Full Walter Schloss Series in PDF Get the entire 10-part series on Walter Schloss in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or email to your colleagues.

Q2 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Alluvial Fund: Searching For Deep Value In Stormy Markets Alluvial Fund declined 9.9% in the second quarter and is down 16.5% year-to-date, outperforming the Russell Microcap Index, which is down 25.1% in 2022. According to a copy of the firm’s first-half letter to investors, which ValueWalk has reviewed, Alluvial Fund has returned 13% annualized since its inception, compared to 4.9% for its benchmark, the Read More

Italian markets are expected to buck the positive trends this morning, following news that Prime Minister Draghi has been unable to hold his ruling coalition together, plunging the countr