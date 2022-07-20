Ray Dalio: Unity Behind The Leader Or Internal Fighting? The Mario Draghi Case

The case at hand is that of Mario Draghi and Italy. It’s “another one of those” classic cases in which a country’s lack of discipline and fragmented leadership have led to a combination of 1) excessive debts and 2) a lot of internal conflict. Italy is also in 3) a big external conflict relating to the Ukrainian-Russia war. Together these forces make Italy vulnerable to a debt/financial crisis and de facto anarchy. In my template for a cycle of internal orders and disorders set out in Chapter 5 of my book, Italy classically is in stage 4 of the cycle. This case isn’t just interesting in how it will affect Italy, Europe, and beyond, it exemplifies how such cases generally transpire. It gives you and me the opportunity to watch an iconic case in action. It is also, in my opinion, a “canary in the coal mine” case, meaning that what happens in this case will exemplify how the cause-effect relationships work at this stage in the cycle, which will be broadly indicative of what might happen in other cases of countries in this stage of the Big Cycle.

