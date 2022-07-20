How To Invest During A Recession: Are Quality Stocks Really Recession Proof?

It seems wherever you look at the moment, another talking head is warning of an imminent recession.

And who can blame them.

Inflation is at 40-year highs, interest rates are rising, and stock markets have had their worst start to a year in recent memory.

Now, many are asking whether it is safe to be investing at all. And if so, what kind of stocks should they be buying?