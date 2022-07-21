TTP Investigation: Google ‘Stalkerware’ Loophole Puts User Location Data at Risk

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Campaign for Accountability (CfA), a nonprofit watchdog group that runs the Tech Transparency Project (TTP), released a report that shows how Google allows unwanted surveillance that can expose a user’s location, creating risks for abortion seekers, victims of domestic abuse or stalking, and others who want to protect their privacy. Through a series of experiments, TTP found that an Android phone associated with one Google account can easily access and view the location history of another account, tracking physical movements like a visit to an abortion clinic, even when the second user’s location history is turned off.

Google's Stalkerware Loophole

Campaign for Accountability Executive Director Michelle Kuppersmith said, “Google’s PR team would like you to believe that it is on your side when it com