Research from build to rent specialists, Ascend Properties, has further highlighted the important role of the sector in meeting the needs of the modern-day tenant, as an overwhelming majority say they want longer-term tenancies.

Get The Full Ray Dalio Series in PDF Get the entire 10-part series on Ray Dalio in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or email to your colleagues

Q2 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

UK Tentants Want Long-Term Tenancies

The survey of over a thousand UK tenants commissioned by Ascend found that 93% of those asked think that tenancies longer than 12 months should be more widely available within the UK rental market.

Greenlight Capital Full Q2 2021 Letter: Einhorn Thinks Inflation Is Here To Stay David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital returned -2.9% in the second quarter of 2021 compared to 8.5% for the S&P 500. According to a copy of the fund's letter, which ValueWalk has reviewed, longs contributed 5.2% in the quarter while short positions detracted 4.6%. Q2 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more Macro positions detracted 3.3% from Read More

81% also stated that the pandemic and the turbulent rental landscape that emerged, as a result, have made them more likely to rent a property for longer than 12 months.

The driving factor behind tenant demand for longer-term tenancy agreements is the security they provide, with many having no choice but to move on at the end of the year should their landlord choose not to renew.

However, wider lifestyle choices also ranked high, with the opportunity to make a rental home feel more like their actual home placing as the second most influential reason.

The ability to better plan for the future also provides great appeal, with the ability to lay a stronger foundation within their personal life also ranking high.

Other appealing factors included a greater sense of being part of the community and a more stable foundation for their professional life.

Appealing To The Needs Of The Modern-Day Tenant

Managing Director of Ascend Properties, Ged McPartlin, commented:

“It’s clear to see why the build to rent sector is growing so rapidly as it clearly appeals to the needs of the modern-day tenant far more so than a traditional rental property.

The ability to rent the same home for a far longer period of time is an integral part of this lifestyle shift and it’s clear that it not only offers a greater sense of security, but also the opportunity to lay strong roots within a particular area without having to opt for the route of homeownership.

Whether the government will do more to offer long term tenancies across the board remains to be seen, but certainly for the time being, the build to rent sector continues to pick up the slack and provide the rental accommodation that residents want, rather than having little other choice but to inhabit.”

Survey of 1,186 UK tenants carried out by Ascend Properties via consumer research platform Find Out Now (21st July 2021).

Do you think tenancies longer than 12 months should be more widely available when renting?

Answer Respondents Yes 93% No 7%

What appeals to you about a longer-term tenancy agreement? (Tick all that apply)

Answer Respondents A greater level of security 32% More opportunity to make a rental property feel like a home 22% A better ability to plan for the future 18% A better foundation for personal life 13% A greater sense of being part of a community 9% A better foundation for professional life 6%

Has the pandemic made you more or less likely to rent a property for longer than 12 months?

Answer Respondents Much more likely 63% Somewhat more likely 18% Much less likely 14% Somewhat less likely 5%