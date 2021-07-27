Tesla Wins Big With Q2 Performance; Chinese Stocks Slide

Below are market comments on the slide in Chinese stocks, and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)’s Q2 performance, from Mihir Kapadia, the CEO of Sun Global Investments.

Q2 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

China Sentiment Grips Europe And Wall Street – State Might vs Signs For Organic Growth

“Global stocks retreated, following a third straight session of declines in China equities as the CSI 300 of Shanghai and Shenzhen listed companies closed 3.5% lower while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed 4.2% lower.

The FTSE 1000 is also down below 7,000, falling 1% after opening, while the DAX is similarly down 1%.

Global investors sold $2 billion of Chinese stocks yesterday, the largest volume of foreign selling in a year, as investors were rattled by Chinses swift regulatory move over the weekend to ban academic tuition groups from making profits, raising capital or going public. Concerns indicate the hidden risk faced by business in the world’s second biggest economy.

In an indication of both domestic and international concerns, the slide in Chinese stocks occurred despite figures showing the economy expanded 3.2% in the quarter ending June, compared with the same time last year. This beat analyst expectations of a 2.5% growth – prompting concerns that the rebounded this year was engineered by state support, which is not expected to continue. There is a strong consensus that the headline growth numbers were boosted by state dominated and supported heavy industries – as the jump in GDP has not reflected in the Chinese retail data, which declined for a fifth straight month. In the coming months, analysts will be looking out for signs of the previous state supported industrial output resulting in any consumer sentiment as that would be an organic transition. Further state intervention may be deemed plausible if organic growth falters.”

Tesla Wins Big With Q2 Performance, YTD Stock Still Down As Competitors Outperform

“Shares of Tesla are up 1.6% pre-market as the company topped $1 billion in quarterly profit, as it shrugged off troubles in China and the pandemic to double its revenue. The carmaker has however cautioned it could be tested by the global chip shortage, which is projected to cost car companies $110 billion in lost revenue this year. Beating both earnings and revenue estimates comfortably, Tesla delivered $1.45 per share vs an estimated 98 cents, and a revenue of $11.96 billion against an expected $11.30 billion. However, shares of Tesla this year are still down 9.89% YTD, when its competitors have outperformed the market. Tesla is in the negative, while the S&P500 gained 19.50% overall in the same period. Ford is up 64.67% YTD, while European giant Volkswagen is up 36.82%. For Tesla to regain its 2020 momentum, it needs to deliver on the cybertruck and semitruck programme – with the later now pushed to 2022.

