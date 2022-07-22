Q2 2022 Earnings: Twitter Blames Elon Musk In Part For Its Problems While Snap Cites Macro Concerns

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) partially blames Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk for its surprise revenue miss, claiming that “uncertainty” stemming from his pending purchase resulted in headwinds in the ad industry and caused its revenue shortfall. The social network also missed consensus estimates for earnings and user growth in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, Snapchat parent Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) also posted disappointing results, sending its stock into freefall in early-morning trades.

Twitter Announces Q2 2022 Earnings Results

In a