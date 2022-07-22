These Are The 10 Largest Companies Revealing Earnings Next Week

The earnings season is now in full swing, and next week will get even more intense as many mega-cap companies are due to report their financial numbers. So far, about 60 S&P 500 companies have reported their second-quarter results, and on average, total earnings are down -11% from the year-earlier period, according to data from Factset. Also, about 73% of companies have reported earnings per share (EPS) above the estimates, while about 63% of companies have posted revenue above the estimates. Let’s take a look at the 10 largest companies revealing earnings next week.

Ten Largest Companies Revealing Earnings Next Week

We have used the market capitalization (as of July 22, 2022) of companies to rank the 10 largest companies revealing earnings next week.