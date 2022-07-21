Twitter, Verizon And American Express Earnings Preview

Regarding upcoming earnings for Twitter, Verizon and American Express tomorrow before the market open, market strategist Louis Navellier provides the following commmentary.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) is forecasted to post 23.8% annual sales growth of $1.32 billion and earnings of 15 cents per share. Twitter has a horrible earnings history and has disappointed for the past three quarters. Elon Musk‘s criticism of the “bots” and the company’s management has not helped TWTR. If the company can provide strong guidance, it might turn around, but right now Twitter is a “rock.”

Verizon (NYSE:VZ) is forecasted to post 3.1% annual sales growth of $33.75 billion and a 2.9% earnings decline of $1.33 per share. Despite the analyst community lowering UNP's consensus earnings estimates by 4 cents per share in the past three months, the stock tends to post a small earnings surprise in its past four quarters. Since VZ has a 5.02% annual dividend yield, its guidance is not as important as its underlying cash flow.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) is forecasted to post 21.9% annual sales growth of $12.48 billion and a 13.9% earnings decline of $2.41 per share. The company has a good earnings surprise history and its guidance on consumer spending and health will be critical.