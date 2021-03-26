Nio Suspends Production Due To Supply Chain Shortages

An expert commentary on the suspension of vehicle production by Nio Inc (NYSE:NIO) due to the global supply chain shortage.

Get The Full Ray Dalio Series in PDF Get the entire 10-part series on Ray Dalio in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or email to your colleagues

Q4 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Nio Temporarily Suspends Vehicle Production Due To Supply Chain Shortages

News broke today that Nio Inc has temporarily suspended vehicle production in the JAC-NIO manufacturing plant due to global semiconductor shortage. This comes as no surprise as automakers and the supply chain chip industry have suffered from the impact of the pandemic.

Hedge Funds Are Back To Underperforming The Markets Hedge funds performed exceptionally well during the pandemic, and investors rewarded them with inflows. However, things are changing now, as March has brought a marked turnaround for the industry and a return to the disappointing returns it has struggled with for years. Q4 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and more Disappointing performance in March Morgan Read More

“Semiconductor shortages are impacting vehicle manufacturers old and new from around the world,” said Richard Barnett, chief marketing officer at Supplyframe, the leading intelligence platform for the global electronics value chain. Chinese electric vehicle company NIO Inc just announced it is temporarily suspending production for five days due to the semiconductor shortage.”

“This comes on the heels of GM’s move to cut production of its midsize pickups and Ford’s idling of the Michigan plant production of its popular F-150 pickup truck,” explained Barnett. “All this highlights that electronics components have become vital for the automotive industry, and it points to the need for this sector and others that rely on semiconductors to leverage new forms of intelligence to better understand electronics supply chain dynamics and build resiliency into their new product designs and electronic component procurement strategies.”

Supplyframe aligns electronics demand with supply and brings new levels of resiliency to the global electronics value chain, with transformative, intelligence-based solutions to deliver insights at key decision points throughout the entire design-to-source product lifecycle.