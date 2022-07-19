Analysts Consider Meta Platforms Undervalued And A Recession Hedge

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) is underperforming analysts’ expectations, and various analysts and investment banks have slashed their price targets. The stock currently has a 75.85% upside to the MarketBeat consensus price target and holds its analyst rating of a moderate buy. The main criticism the stock has received is due to its slowing revenue growth, fierce competition from TikTok, and its Metaverse investment that likely will not pay off until 2030. Other headwinds battering this stock include new regulatory frameworks that will probably make future acquisitions for the company more difficult and macroeconomic challenges that continue to affect the broader market. Despite the bad news surrounding Meta and its negative short-term outlook, some analysts consider the stock undervalued from its current levels and, unusually for a tech stock, as a hedge against an economic downturn.

Get The Full Ray Dalio Series in PDF Get the entire 10-part series on Ray Dalio in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or email to your colleagues

Q2 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more