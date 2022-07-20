Total Construction Starts Slide 5% in June

Broad-based weakness in the building sectors dragged down construction starts

HAMILTON, NJ — July 20, 2022 — Total construction starts fell 5% in June to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $932.3 billion, according to Dodge Construction Network. Nonresidential building starts lost 14% during the month and residential was 6% lower. On the contrary, nonbuilding starts gained 13% in June due to the start of several large solar projects.

Get The Full Henry Singleton Series in PDF Get the entire 4-part series on Henry Singleton in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or email to your colleagues

Q2 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

After Racking Up Losses In 2022 Coatue Management Is Building A “Shopping List” Philippe Laffont's Coatue Management declined 17% on a gross basis for the year to the end of May, outperforming the Nasdaq, which dropped 23%, but underperforming the S&P 500's decline of 14%. According to a copy of the fund's marketing materials that ValueWalk has been able to review, Coatue's flagship fund returned 5% net in Read More

Year-to-date, total construction was 5% higher in the first six months of 2022 compared to the same period of 2021. Nonresidential building starts rose 13% and residential starts gained 3%, while nonbuilding starts were 2% lower. For the 12 months ending June 2022, total construction starts were 7% above the 12 months ending June 2021. Nonresidential starts were 17% higher, residential starts gained 5% and nonbuilding starts were down 2%.

“Construction markets are getting jittery as the odds of recession increase,” said Richard Branch, chief economist for Dodge Construction Network. “While projects are still moving through the planning process, the velocity has downshifted reflecting uncertainties over how rising interest rates will impact the economy, construction material prices, and ultimately, construction starts. Over the short-term, construction-facing indicators are likely to be more volatile than normal, particularly in the commercial sector.”

Below is the breakdown for construction starts: