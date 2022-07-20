Royal Mail – New Name, Same Old Problems

Weaker retail trends, fewer test kit deliveries and a structural decline in letters meant revenue fell 5.1% to £3.0bn in the first quarter. This reflected an 11.5% decline in Royal Mail PLC (LON:RMG) revenue which more than offset a 7.8% increase at GLS.

With the union refusing to support this year’s efficiency targets, £100m of the planned £350m in cost savings is under pressure. Underlying operating profits are now seen breaking even if Royal Mail can make progress on efficiency improvements that do not require union agreement.

Get The Full Walter Schloss Series in PDF Get the entire 10-part series on Walter Schloss in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or email to your colleagues.

Q2 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

After Racking Up Losses In 2022 Coatue Management Is Building A “Shopping List” Philippe Laffont's Coatue Management declined 17% on a gross basis for the year to the end of May, outperforming the Nasdaq, which dropped 23%, but underperforming the S&P 500's decline of 14%. According to a copy of the fund's marketing materials that ValueWalk has been able to review, Coatue's flagship fund returned 5% net in Read More





Moving forward the group will now be called International Distributions Services plc. This won’t change the structure of the business, but reflects an increased focus on the GLS arm. If Royal Mail can’t significantly improve its operation, the board is open to splitting the two sides of the business.

Shares were down 4.8% following the announcement.

Royal Mail's Focus On GLS

Laura Hoy, Equity Analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown:

“Royal Mail’s doing somewhat of an about-face with a new