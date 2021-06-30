These Are the Top Stock Picks of Bill Ackman

Bill Ackman is one of the most high-profile investors of all time, and is the founder of Pershing Square Capital Management. In 1992, he established Gotham Partners in partnership with David P. Berkowitz. The company had assets of about $500 million by 1998. Ackman closed the company in 2002. He gained popularity for his short of bond insurer MBIA and rescue of mall operator General Growth. Let’s take a look at the top stock picks of Bill Ackman.

Top Stock Picks Of Bill Ackman

We have referred to Ackman’s latest Form 13F filing to come up with the top stock picks of Bill Ackman. As of March 31, 2021, Ackman had just seven stocks in his portfolio. Ackman sold his entire stake in Starbucks in the first quarter. He bought the shares in the Seattle-based coffee chain during the fourth quarter of 2018. It is estimated that he made a gain of about 40% in the trade. Starbucks shares have gained more than 50% in the past one year. Following are the top stock picks of Bill Ackman:

Domino's Pizza

Ackman owns 2,035,704 shares of Dominos Pizza, amounting to about $748 million. Domino's Pizza accounts for about 7% of Ackman’s portfolio. Ackman acquired all shares in the company in the first quarter. Founded in 1960, this company manages a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It works through the following segments: Supply Chain, International Franchise and U.S. Stores. The shares of the company are up more than 20% in the last one year, and over 20% year-to-date. Domino's Pizza has its headquarters in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Howard Hughes

Ackman owns 13,470,008 shares of Howard Hughes, amounting to about $1,281 million. Howard Hughes accounts for about 12% of Ackman’s portfolio. Ackman increased his holding in the company in the first quarter. Founded in 2010, this company develops and manages commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It works through the following business segment: Strategic Developments, Seaport District and Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities. The shares of the company are up more than 90% in the last one year, and over 24% year-to-date. Howard Hughes has its headquarters in Woodlands, Texas.

Agilent Technologies

Ackman owns 11,804,536 shares of Agilent Technologies, amounting to about $1,500 million. Agilent Technologies accounts for about 14% of Ackman’s portfolio. Ackman reduced his holding in the company in the first quarter. Founded in 1999, this company offers solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. The company operates through the following business segments: Diagnostics and Genomics, Agilent CrossLab and Life Sciences and Applied Markets. The shares of the company are up more than 60% in the last one year, and over 25% year-to-date. Agilent Technologies has its headquarters in Santa Clara, Calif.

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Ackman owns 1,086,136 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, amounting to about $1,543 million. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for about 15% of Ackman’s portfolio. Ackman reduced his holding in the company in the first quarter. Founded in 1993, this company is a chain of fast casual restaurants with locations in the U.S., U.K., Canada, Germany and France. It specializes in tacos and Mission burritos. The shares of the company are up more than 40% in the last one year, and over 10% year-to-date. Chipotle Mexican Grill has its headquarters in Newport Beach, Calif.

Restaurant Brands International

Ackman owns 23,926,652 shares of Restaurant Brands, amounting to about $1,555 million. Restaurant Brands accounts for about 15% of Ackman’s portfolio. Ackman reduced his holding in the company in the first quarter. Founded in 2014, this company operates quick service restaurants, and has the following business segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The shares of the company are up more than 17% in the last one year, and over 5% year-to-date. Restaurant Brands is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings

Ackman owns 12,878,636 shares of Hilton Worldwide, amounting to about $1,557 million. Hilton Worldwide accounts for about 15% of Ackman’s portfolio. Ackman reduced his holding in the company in the first quarter. Founded in 2010, this company is in the hospitality business, and operates through the following business segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The shares of the company are up more than 55% in the last one year, and over 6% year-to-date. Hilton Worldwide is headquartered in McLean, Va.

Lowe's

Ackman owns 11,958,315 shares of Lowe's, amounting to about $2,274 million. Lowe's accounts for about 22% of Ackman’s portfolio. Ackman reduced his holding in the company in the first quarter. Founded in 1946, this company deals in the retail of home improvement products. It offers home improvement products in several categories, including hardware, plumbing, windows, electrical and more. The shares of the company are up more than 43% in the last one year, and over 20% year-to-date. Lowe's is headquartered in Mooresville, N.C.