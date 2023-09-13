The Top 10 States That Are Home To The Most Successful People

Wyoming is the number one state that is home to the most successful people, with the highest number of billionaires per one million people.

Following in second place is Hawaii, with 2.06 billionaires for every one million people.

Nevada comes in third place with 1.29 billionaires for every one million people.

Other states that rank high for being home to the most successful people include Oklahoma, New Hampshire and New York.

A new study has revealed the top 10 US states that are home to the highest amount of successful people.

The States That Are Home To The Most Successful People

The research conducted by Project Management experts at The Digital Project Manager analyzed data on the top 100 richest people from the US, what states they are from, and the population of each state to establish which states are home to the most successful people.

Wyoming

Wyoming is the number one state in the US for being home to the most successful people, at 3.47 billionaires per one million people. The state has produced the likes of John Mars, who inherited stakes in Mars, Incorporated, a multinational food and pet care manufacturer, and Christy Walton, who married into the family that founded Walmart.

Hawaii

Hawaii is in number two for states with the most successful people, with 2.06 billionaires per one million people. The state is home to the fourth wealthiest billionaire in the US, Larry Ellison, co-founder and chief technology officer of software company Oracle. Larry has a net worth of $145.2 billion and owns 35% of Oracle.

Nevada

In third place is Nevada, home to 1.29 billionaires per one million people. The state is home to David Duffield, who has co-founded two business software companies, PeopleSoft and Workday, after the age of 40 years old.

Oklahoma

In at number four for state homing the most successful people in the US is Oklahoma, which has 0.76 billionaires per one million people. One of Oklahoma’s billionaires included Harold Hamm, who founded and is chair to one of the nation’s biggest independent oil companies, Continental Resources.

New Hampshire

New Hampshire is close behind in fifth place, with 0.73 billionaires per one million people. One of New Hampshire’s wealthiest is billionaire Rick Cohen, the owner and executive chairman of one of America’s largest grocery wholesalers, C&S Wholesale Grocers.

New York

At number six is New York, home to 14 billionaires from the top 100 richest Americans. Due to its large population of 20,201,249, it equates to 0.70 billionaires per million people. New York is home to the likes of Michael Bloomberg, who cofounded the financial information and media company Bloomberg LP, and has a net worth of $96.3 billion.

Do you know which under-the-radar stocks the top hedge funds and institutional investors are investing in right now? Click here to find out.

Arkansas

Arkansas is at number seven, with 0.65 billionaires per million people. It is the residence of billionaires Rob and Jim Walton, the oldest and youngest son of Walmart founder Sam Walton.

Connecticut

Connecticut is landing in at number eight with 0.56 billionaires per million people. Billionaires in Connecticut include two hedge fund managers, Ray Dalio and Steve Cohen.

California

In ninth place is California, which has 0.54 billionaires per million people. California has the most billionaires who feature on to the top 100 richest in America list, resulting from 27 billionaires in its population of 39,538,223.

Washington

Finally, rounding off the list in tenth place is Washington, which has 0.51 billionaires per million people.

On the opposite end of the scale, the research also revealed that Michigan, New Jersey and Tennessee are the top three US states home to the LEAST billionaires.

Great Ways Improve Your Own Success

Nuala Turner, Editor of The Digital Project Manager commented on the findings: “The US is home to some of the world’s wealthiest and most successful people, so it’s fascinating to see which states billionaires are making residence in. It’s interesting to note despite Wyoming having the lowest population out of all the states; it comes out on top for homing some of the most successful people in the US.

“Although becoming a billionaire might seem like an unreachable goal, it can become a reality for some people. Great ways to improve your own success include having a long-term plan, taking calculated risks, focus, discipline, and routine to enhance your likelihood of financial success.”

Table of the states producing the most billionaires