Hawaii is revealed as the state where it takes the longest time to sell your home

Louisiana comes in second, followed by Mississippi in third

New Hampshire ranks as having the shortest amount of time on the market before being sold

These Are The States Where It Takes The Longest Time To Sell Your Home

Hawaii

Hawaii is revealed as the state where it takes the longest time to sell your home.

The research by real estate company PortlandRealEstate.com analyzed Zillow data to reveal the average number of days it takes to sell your home in each state.

Hawaii takes the top spot as taking the longest time to sell your home when compared to all 50 states. The median number of days a home in this state is on the market for is 65 days. The metro area within Hawaii that takes residents the longest to sell their home is Kapaa, a small town with an estimated 11,000 people. Here, a house is on the market for an average of 101 days.

Louisiana

In second position is Louisiana where it takes on average 60 days to sell your home with the historical city Opelousas taking the longest at 87 days.

Mississippi

Mississippi comes in as the state with the third longest length of time taken to sell your home. In this housing market, your home will spend an average time on the market of 58 days. Greenwood, the heart of Delta, is the area within Mississippi that takes the longest time to sell a home at 120 days, over double the median for the rest of the state.

New Mexico and Florida

In joint fourth position are New Mexico and Florida where in these states, it takes on average 55 days to sell your home. This is thirteen days longer than the national average of 42 days. Las Vegas, city in New Mexico takes 121 days to sell your home whilst in Clewiston.

New York

New York comes in fifth position with an average of 54 days on the market for your home before an offer is accepted. Malone, a town in Franklin County, New York, takes the longest time to sell your home compared to all other New York metro areas at 91 days.

New Hampshire

New Hampshire claims the top spot as the state with the quickest time to sell your home. A house is on the market for an average of only 23 days.

State Median days on the market Hawaii 65 Louisiana 60 Mississippi 58 New Mexico 55 Florida 55 New York 54 North Dakota 52 Arkansas 52 Montana 51 Alabama 50 Oklahoma 49 Iowa 49 Kansas 47 West Virginia 47 Utah 47

Commenting on the study, a spokesperson for PortlandRealEstate.com said: “In 2022, there were 5.95 million homes sold across the US, however, sales can vary significantly in time spent on this process.

Buyers may be wary of homes that have been on the market for a long time, so it is important to discuss fresh strategies with your agent before your listing gathers dust. It is also important to note that research shows that springtime is often the best time to list a home, with these months having the highest number of buyers looking for homes. Taking these into consideration could help boost your chance of a successful sale.”