The States Where It Takes The Longest Time To Sell Your Home 

By Anna Peel
Published on
Longest Time To Sell Your Home Permanent Property Tax Relief to Montana Homeowners
Learn the Insider Secrets of what the Top Hedge Funds are doing TODAY to maximize their upside and gains.

  • Hawaii is revealed as the state where it takes the longest time to sell your home
  • Louisiana comes in second, followed by Mississippi in third
  • New Hampshire ranks as having the shortest amount of time on the market before being sold
Table of Contents Show

These Are The States Where It Takes The Longest Time To Sell Your Home

Hawaii

Hawaii is revealed as the state where it takes the longest time to sell your home.

The research by real estate company PortlandRealEstate.com analyzed Zillow data to reveal the average number of days it takes to sell your home in each state.

Hawaii takes the top spot as taking the longest time to sell your home when compared to all 50 states. The median number of days a home in this state is on the market for is 65 days. The metro area within Hawaii that takes residents the longest to sell their home is Kapaa, a small town with an estimated 11,000 people. Here, a house is on the market for an average of 101 days.

Louisiana

In second position is Louisiana where it takes on average 60 days to sell your home with the historical city Opelousas taking the longest at 87 days.

Mississippi

Mississippi comes in as the state with the third longest length of time taken to sell your home. In this housing market, your home will spend an average time on the market of 58 days. Greenwood, the heart of Delta, is the area within Mississippi that takes the longest time to sell a home at 120 days, over double the median for the rest of the state.

New Mexico and Florida

In joint fourth position are New Mexico and Florida where in these states, it takes on average 55 days to sell your home. This is thirteen days longer than the national average of 42 days. Las Vegas, city in New Mexico takes 121 days to sell your home whilst in Clewiston.

New York

New York comes in fifth position with an average of 54 days on the market for your home before an offer is accepted. Malone, a town in Franklin County, New York, takes the longest time to sell your home compared to all other New York metro areas at 91 days.

New Hampshire

New Hampshire claims the top spot as the state with the quickest time to sell your home. A house is on the market for an average of only 23 days.

Do you know which under-the-radar stocks the top hedge funds and institutional investors are investing in right now? Click here to find out.

State

Median days on the market

Hawaii

65

Louisiana

60

Mississippi

58

New Mexico

55

Florida

55

New York

54

North Dakota

52

Arkansas

52

Montana

51

Alabama

50

Oklahoma

49

Iowa

49

Kansas

47

West Virginia

47

Utah

47

Commenting on the study, a spokesperson forPortlandRealEstate.com said: “In 2022, there were 5.95 million homes sold across the US, however, sales can vary significantly in time spent on this process. 

Buyers may be wary of homes that have been on the market for a long time, so it is important to discuss fresh strategies with your agent before your listing gathers dust. It is also important to note that research shows that springtime is often the best time to list a home, with these months having the highest number of buyers looking for homes. Taking these into consideration could help boost your chance of a successful sale.”

Related Articles

New York Is One Of The Worst States To Startup An LLC

Searches For HELOC Skyrocket 305 Percent

57% Of SMBs Have Tried ChatGPT; 26% Are “Very Optimistic” About It

Moon Dust Activities That Billionaires Enjoy Undertaking

From Moon Tours To Everest Climbs: Activities That Billionaires Enjoy Undertaking

Signup to ValueWalk!

Get the latest posts on what's happening in the hedge fund and investing world sent straight to your inbox! 
This is information you won't get anywhere else!