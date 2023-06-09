The Impact Of Solar Panels On The Price Of Rental Real Estate

The real estate market has been a competitive market that fluctuates regularly. While investors focus on opportunities to find the best locations and houses in set areas, some investors aim to find real estate with specific characteristics.

The growing clean and green energy industry has hit homeowners and real estate investors. While big companies such as NextEra (NYSE:NEE) or Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) focus on providing big corporations with clean energy, individuals jump on the wagon, aiming to live a cleaner and greener life.

The Price And Necessity Of Solar Panels

With the big boom in solar production, individuals can identify that these panels’ prices are increasing. According to Eco Watch, residential solar panels have increased by 5% from 2021 to 2022. Thus, residential panels cost between $10 878 and $21 756 per installation.

With the increase in solar panels, many residential owners are contemplating the benefits and needs of producing their energy in electricity. There are, however, many reasons why homeowners will invest in green energy.

Statistics show that 92% of homeowners installed or consider solar installations due to the financial benefits of utility bills. Other reasons for solar are to impact the environment(81%) or tax benefits (64%).

The Demand And Prices For Rental Property

According to Statista, 47% of millennials aim to rent a property with solar already installed. And with the low homeownership of individuals under the age of 35, American landlords can benefit by either purchasing property that has solar installed or can be installed after the purchase to ensure that they will have rentals.

With the high demand, Landlords will have the opportunity to determine their rentals without rushing into it. Not only is the property with solar panels in high demand, but homeowners can also rent it out for 4.1% more than similar properties of its size.

American property investors have the perfect timing to find a property and invest in solar panels. The high demand and increase in property prices will leave all investors with a smile.

The Lifespan And Investment Of Solar Panels

Another factor to take into account will be the return on investment. The price of solar panels is hefty, and while the cost of the rental property is raised, investors can move their focus to the lifespan and return on investment of the actual panels.

Investors will aim to obtain the most extended lifespan of all solar installations, thus giving them a great investment return. High-quality solar panels do have a long life span, and the key here is that the real estate owner should install high-quality products.

Under harsh conditions, a solar system can reach up to 10 years, and this, however, can be extended if the circumstances and weather conditions are of great format. High-quality solar panels can last up to 25 years, thus ensuring that this investment is well worth its price.

American landlords will have the opportunity to spend the capital on installing the solar system at a high rate, and this, however, can be a once-off payment that will last for 25 years. Another bonus is that the property will be able to return more money in a shorter time due to the high demand and increase in the rental price.

Tax Implications

The installation and running costs can differ between different states. Investors, however, must keep their options open by focusing on the potential of subsidies and green energy incentives. The U.S. wants to move into more sustainable and cleaner energy production. While solar panels are expensive, the rise in coal, petrol, and fossil fuels is drastically increasing.

Investors can apply for subsidies or incentives from the government to decrease the price of installations on solar systems. The advantage investors have is that they can tap into the incentives with multiple installations. The investor can install these panels at a lower price on all their owned property, increasing the cost of all their property accordingly.

Other Benefits Of Solar Installations

Homeowners will save financially by making use of solar panels. And while this method preserves the landlord’s money on the electricity bill, they can benefit from other governmental privileges.

Some real estate owners can use solar panels on their residential property to make money. This does not refer to the rental income, which focuses solely on selling the produced electricity back to the government through the electric grid.

This can differ between states. However, the landlord has access to the information. Landlords can produce more electricity than they use, and instead of saving it, the government can buy it to ensure that other households have access to electricity.

Real estate owners can use this website to access different policies and information that will be beneficial. The information allows individual investors across the U.S. to understand and acknowledge the benefits of residential solar panels.

Investing In Solar Companies

Investing in real estate can take time and startup cash. Young investors may want to invest in residential property. However, the startup capital needs to be improved. Investing in solar installation companies is another form of investing that can greatly benefit.

Forbes has a great layout of the best companies to give investors significant returns. Companies such as Tesla, Blue Raven Solar, and Sunpower are at the top of their list, and these companies are all public and can be of great value to young and well-established investors.

Conclusion

Clean energy is still in the building phase, and while some have invested time and money into the industry early, young and real estate investors have more than enough time to jump on the green energy wagon.

Residential property can be rented for a higher price if solar panels are installed. This might cost the landlord money at the start of the installation, but this investment has a high return. The investor can use these panels to sell electricity to the government through the grid, providing them with more financial returns and benefits.

Green energy is not going anywhere, and while some investors are sleeping at the wheel, those that spend time and money on solar will have a great return later in their careers.