These Are The States Sending Stimulus Checks. Check If Yours Is On The List

In the absence of federal stimulus checks, several states have taken the matter into their own hands. More than a dozen states are sending stimulus checks to ease the financial burden on their residents. These stimulus checks are mostly one-time payments in the form of rebates or tax refunds. Let’s take a look at the states sending stimulus checks to their residents.

States Sending Stimulus Checks: Approved But Not Yet Sent

California has approved sending inflation relief checks of up to $1,050 to their residents. The amount of stimulus money that a resident would get would depend on their annual income, tax-filing status and household size.

Colorado residents who have filed their 2021 return by June 30 will get a stimulus check of $750 by September, while joint filers will be eligible for $1,500. Those who file their return after June 30 but before the October 17 deadline will get the stimulus money in January 2023.

Hawaii residents could get up to $300 depending on their federal adjusted gross income and filing status. The state Department of Taxation is expected to start processing the payments in late August.

Illinois has approved sending tax rebates of $50 to individuals making less than $200,000 per year, and $100 to couples with income less than $400,000. Additionally, taxpayers will get $100 per eligible dependent (up to three kids per family).

Certain frontline workers in Minnesota can get a one-time payment of $750. Gov. Tim Walz is also considering sending a tax rebate of $1,000 to individual filers ($2,000 for couples).

These States Have Already Sent Or Will Be Sending Stimulus Money

Delaware has started sending out stimulus checks to residents who have filed their 2020 tax returns. In April, Gov. John Carney signed a bill that offers $300 stimulus checks to residents. The stimulus money started going out in May.

In February, Idaho governor Brad Little signed a bill that gives $75 to each taxpayer and dependent, or 12% of their 2020 state income tax return, whichever is greater. The state started sending the payments out in March. Residents can check the status of their payment by visiting this link.

In March, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill that offers rebates to taxpayers who have filed their 2020 and 2021 state returns. As per the bill, single taxpayers will get $250, married couples filing jointly could get up to $500, and heads of households could be eligible for $375. You can visit the Georgia Department of Revenue website for more information on the stimulus program.

In May, Indiana started sending $125 to all residents irrespective of their income as part of Indiana's automatic taxpayer refund law. Gov. Eric Holcomb, however, is requesting lawmakers to send $225 more to taxpayers.

In Maine, taxpayers who have filed their 2021 state tax returns and have an income of less than $100,000 are set to get $850 in a direct relief payment ($1,700 for couples filing jointly). The authorities started processing the payment last month.

Other states sending stimulus checks to their residents are New Jersey, New York, New Mexico and Virginia.