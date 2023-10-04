Five States Sending Rebate Money in October: Is Your State One of Them?

Federal stimulus checks are not in any plans, but some states are still sending financial aid to residents to help ease their financial burden. Some states are sending monthly checks, while some are sending a one-time payment. Thus, it is important that you stay informed if your state is sending money or not. To help you, detailed below are the states sending rebate money in October.

States Sending Rebate Money In October

Alabama

Alabama will be sending tax rebate checks this month to residents who successfully filed their 2022 tax returns. Single filers will get $150, while couples could get up to $300.

“Thanks to the work of the Alabama Legislature, we continue making these wise investments while paying down debts, adding to our savings and returning the working people of Alabama’s money back to them through tax rebate,” Governor Kay Ivey said in a statement while announcing the rebate.

California

California is also among the states sending rebate relief money in October. The state is continuing to send the Middle Class Tax Refund this month. Those who have filed their 2020 California tax return by Oct. 15, 2021, as well as meet income requirements, are eligible to receive the refund.

The annual income of single filers must not exceed $250,000, while the income of couples must be under $500,000 to qualify for the relief money.

Colorado

Colorado will be sending a Property Tax, Rent, Heat Credit (PTC) Rebate to those whose applications were processed before September 10. The PTC rebate worth up to $1,044 will go to single filers with income below $16,925 ($22,858 if filing jointly).

Also, the applicant must be either age 65 and older or is a surviving spouse (age 58 or older) or is disabled and is unable to work due to medical reasons. Another requirement is that the applicant must have paid property tax, rent or heating bills before the PTC and must not have been claimed as a dependent on someone else’s federal income tax return.

Alaska

Alaska residents will be receiving some money this month as the state sends out its permanent fund dividend for 2023. Those who have asked for the dividend via direct deposit will get it by October 5, while those who opted for a paper check can expect the money by October 26.

More than 600,000 Alaskans are eligible to receive a PFD this year, according to state officials. Eligible residents will get $1,312 this year, while last year, the state sent a $3,284 PFD, including a $650 energy relief check.

Montana

Montana residents that are eligible will receive property tax rebates of $675 this month. Residents must own or live on a Montana property as their principal residence for at least seven months of the year to qualify for the rebate. Also, residents must have paid property taxes on the residence for the specified year.

Those who submit their claims online will receive the payment within 30 days, while those expecting a physical check will receive it within 90 days.