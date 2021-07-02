It is very unlikely that Congress will approve another round of stimulus checks. This, however, doesn’t mean you won’t get any more direct payments. The IRS is all set to send out the first installment of the expanded child tax credit on July 15. Apart from this, many in California would also get a second coronavirus stimulus check of up to $600.

Second coronavirus stimulus check from California

Earlier this week, the California legislature approved several bills, including a proposal to send out another round of Golden State Stimulus Checks. It is the second time this year that the state will send out stimulus checks.

California sent the first stimulus check in February to low income individuals earning less than $30,000. The stimulus checks also went to other groups, including immigrants, who were left out of the federal stimulus programs.

Now, the latest proposal (approved on Monday) will also send stimulus checks of up to $600 to all Californians making $75,000 or less annually, or about two-thirds of Californians, according to Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Also, adults with dependents and undocumented families will be eligible for an additional payment of $500. However, some of those who got the stimulus payment in the first round won’t be eligible in the second round. Californians must have filed their 2020 tax return to qualify for the stimulus payment.

As of now, it isn’t clear when the stimulus checks will go out. This is because Newsom has yet to sign the bill. Similar to federal stimulus checks, these payments are also automatic. This means, apart from filing your 2020 tax return, you don’t need to do anything else to get the payment.

The California Tax Franchise Board (CTFB) was responsible for sending the first round of stimulus checks. So, it is likely that it will handle the second round as well. For more details on the stimulus check, you can visit the Golden State Stimulus website.

California approves nation’s largest rental assistance package

Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed the second round of stimulus checks in his $262.6 billion state budget in May. On Monday, the lawmakers approved the budget, including the stimulus check program costing about $8 billion. Newsom and the legislature, however, are still negotiating details on a few provisions, including child care, drought, wildfire prevention and more.

Apart from stimulus checks, the state legislature also extended the state’s eviction moratorium through September 2021. Moreover, the legislature also approved changes to California housing law to allow rental assistance to cover 100 percent "for both rent that is past due and prospective payments for both tenants and landlords.”

“CA will cover 100% of rent debt & utilities for low-income Californians who suffered because of the pandemic. From April of last year through September of this year -- we will pay your bills,” Newsom said in a recent tweet.

After the approval of the bill, Newsom thanked the legislature for passing the “nation’s largest and most comprehensive rental assistance package.”