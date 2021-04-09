Pfizer just released a new statement for investors citing they’ve inked a deal with Microsoft to integrate their Pluton processor chip to reduce symptoms associated with the vaccine. In the release it is stated that receivers of the new vaccine expect reduced fatigue, reduced soreness, heightened awareness etc.

Get The Full Ray Dalio Series in PDF Get the entire 10-part series on Ray Dalio in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or email to your colleagues

Q1 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Microsoft CEO Praises Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine Upgrade

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said “This is a great revolution in medicine, with the addition of Microsoft’s powerful Pluton chip, it will make tracking the data of vaccine recipients easier than ever. We can use this chip to regulate body temperature, reduce chances of COVID-19 contraction, and make one more likely to choose our products over Apple.”

This Hedge Fund Has Done Well In This “Peculiar Environment” Backbone Capital was down 0.57% for March, bringing its year-to-date return to 8.8%. In the firm's March letter to investors, which was reviewed by ValueWalk, the Backbone team noted that both the market and volatility declined in the last week of the month. However, their models adapted well to the "peculiar environment with more neutral Read More

It is rumored Apple plans to ink a similar deal with Moderna, but nothing is confirmed yet. Microsoft ($MSFT) shares are down 2% and Pfizer ($PFE) shares are up 1.3% in After Hours trading.

Do you like investing in the smallest stocks in the public market? Do you want high quality, fundamental research on micro and nano-cap stocks? Consider subscribing to The Reddit Letter. The Reddit Letter is written by a former buyside analyst with years of experience. Subscribe now with over 18,500 other investors.

Article by Osiris Foux

This article first appeared on The Stonk Market