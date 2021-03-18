Most Affluent Small Cities In America – New Study

The pandemic changed every aspect of American’s lives. One avenue where people’s minds shifted is where to live. For many years, living in big cities was the most popular choice. Big cities came with wealth, a more extensive job market, and a higher style of living.

Get Our Activist Investing Case Study! Get the entire 10-part series on our in-depth study on activist investing in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or print it out to read anywhere! Sign up below!

Q4 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Living An Affluent Lifestyle In Smaller Cities

But the pandemic made some people realize that they didn’t need to live in large cities to live this sort of life. Many people ended up moving to the suburbs and smaller cities to escape the overcrowding of large cities. However, some people still want to live an affluent lifestyle in smaller cities and not have to deal with the negatives associated with large cities, such as traffic and pollution.

Scorpio Tankers Deeply Undervalued With A Recovery On The Horizon Scorpio Tankers (STNG) provides seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide through its fleet of 135 wholly-owned, chartered-in tankers. The firm's primary competitive advantage is that it owns the world's most extensive product tanker fleet. The fleet is also one of the youngest around, with an average age of 5.2 years. The group Read More

AdvisorSmith, a leading resource for small business and economic content, released its newest study that examined the median household incomes in small cities around the country to find the most affluent small cities in America.

To find these small cities, AdvisorSmith used the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey data, which indicates the median household income and population of cities in the United States. For the study, AdvisorSmith used 5-year estimates from the 2019 release date.

The Most Affluent Small Cities in America

The study broke the small cities into three segments based on population density. The small cities groups were between 10,000 and 30,000 residents, 30,000 and 50,000 residents, and 50,000 and 100,000 residents.

Through the Census data, AdvisorSmith found the median household income of each city. Each city was ranked based on its median household income to find the top 50 most affluent small cities based on each population group.

The research found that the top 50 cities with populations between 10,000 and 30,000 residents had an average income of $187,571.

The most affluent small cities were located in cities with 10,000 and 30,000 residents. Five of the top cities had median incomes of $250,000+, compared with the national median household income of $68,703.

The state with the most affluent small cities was California. Of the top 50 cities, California had 23 with between 50,000 and 100,000 residents.

Virginia came in second as the state with the most affluent small cities. For small cities with between 10,000 and 30,000 residents, Virginia had 10 cities in the top 50.

Small cities with 30,000 and 50,000 residents, and 50,000 and 100,000 residents had a median household income of $137,983 and $117,157. Both population segments, the state leading with the most affluent cities, was California.

To see the rest of the study, please visit https://advisorsmith.com/data/most-affluent-small-cities-in-america.