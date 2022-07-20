Mortgage Demand Continues To Plunge As Economist Warns Of Housing Market “Meltdown”

Mortgage demand has fallen to its lowest level in more than two decades on the back of plunging loan applications. According to a recent survey, last week marked the third consecutive week in which mortgage applications declined, falling 6.3% to the lowest level since 2000.

Survey Reveals Plunging Mortgage Demand

The Mortgage Bankers Association released its weekly survey on mortgage applications on Wednesday. It found that the Market Composite Index, which measures loan application volumes, fell 6.3% last week after seasonal adjustments. However, without a seasonal adjustment, the index was up 17%.

The MBA's refinance index also reached a 22-year low last week as most mortgage rates were more than two percentage points higher than they were a year ago. The organization added that purchase activity for both government and conventional loans was down amid the weakening economic outlook, skyrocketing inflation and "persistent affordability challenges."

Applications for a mortgage to buy a home declined 7% last week and were 19% lower than the same week last year. Interest rates are nearly twice what t