Gas Stimulus Check From Missouri: How Can You Claim It?

Rising gas prices have disrupted the budgets of many Americans, but there hasn’t been any federal help so far. Many states, however, have come up with their own stimulus checks to offer relief to residents. Missouri, for instance, is allowing drivers to claim a gas tax refund. Thousands of drivers have already applied for this gas stimulus check from Missouri. Those who haven’t yet applied need not worry, as there is still ample time left to apply for the refund.

Gas Stimulus Check From Missouri: What Is It?

In 2021, Missouri raised its state gas tax, thereby increasing the price that residents had to pay at the pump. So, to offer some relief from the increased tax, the government came up with the state’s gas tax rebate program. However, Missouri residents can only claim the gas stimulus check if they have valid receipts.

Get The Full Ray Dalio Series in PDF Get the entire 10-part series on Ray Dalio in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or email to your colleagues

Q2 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

After Racking Up Losses In 2022 Coatue Management Is Building A “Shopping List” Philippe Laffont's Coatue Management declined 17% on a gross basis for the year to the end of May, outperforming the Nasdaq, which dropped 23%, but underperforming the S&P 500's decline of 14%. According to a copy of the fund's marketing materials that ValueWalk has been able to review, Coatue's flagship fund returned 5% net in Read More

Missouri raised the gas tax to $0.195 per gallon in October of last year, and to $0.22 per gallon on July 1, 2022. This rise in tax is part of the state's plan to increase the gas tax by $0.025 a year until it reaches $0.295 in July of 2025.

Since this rise in taxes is impacting residents, the state is allowing them to claim a gas tax refund. As of now, residents can claim the gas tax refund for the period Oct. 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022. In other words, residents can now claim a refund for one of the five $0.025 increases in gas tax until it reaches $0.295 in July of 2025.

The Missouri Department of Revenue started accepting the refund claims in July and will continue accepting them through September 30. The department informed that about 3,000 refund claims had been filed so far.

Authorities expect up to 25% of the money from the gas tax to go back to residents in the form of a gas stimulus check from Missouri. Still, the state would earn about $10 billion over five years.

Gas Tax Refund: How To Claim It

To claim the gas stimulus check from Missouri, drivers need to provide details from saved gas receipts of the gas they purchased from Oct. 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022. To get the refund, drivers need to fill out a fuel refund claim form and submit it from July 1, 2022 through Sept. 30, 2022. Authorities will reject claims submitted after Sept. 30, 2022.