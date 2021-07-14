Ethereum Takes Top Spot For Net Buys – Voyager CEO

Voyager Digital (VYGVF), the crypto trading platform with 1.6M verified users and 61 digital coins available, has just released its 24-hour and weekly trading data. Additionally, insights around the data and comments on Ethereum taking the top spot this past week on their platform from CEO & co-founder Steve Ehrlich below.

Investors Are Buying The Ethereum Dip

Commentary from Steve Ehrlich, CEO & co-founder of Voyager Digital:

Ethereum has surpassed all other coins on our platform in terms of net buys in the past week and in the last 24 hours of trading. While ETH's price continues to dip--down almost 20% in the past day and still hovering under $2,000 as of Wednesday morning--investors are using this as an opportunity to increase their holdings as indicated by its top spot on our current net buys.

Ethereum will be undergoing a major network upgrade on August 4, with the goal of reducing volatility in transaction fees and adding an element of deflation. This positions ETH for possible strong price action.

Bitcoin is still in our top net buys for the week (#4) and for the day (#2). The Bitcoin protocol will become faster and more efficient over time to be a go-to medium for transactions as the technology continues to improve. Compared to the activity we saw earlier in the year that pushed Bitcoin's prices to all-time-highs, we are currently experiencing a slight lull in momentum. However, I believe we will see positive price movements in crypto over the next 6 months and beyond. In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin saw a significant increase in notional net buys on our platform, and we'll continue monitoring that activity.

Weekly Data | Ethereum Takes Top Spot For Net Buys

Top net buys for this week (7/7-7/14)

ETH SHIB DOT BTC MATIC

Biggest rank gains (by net buys week-over-week, 6/30-7/7 vs. 7/7-7/14)

ETC EGLD ATOM SRM XVG

24hr Data

Top net buys for today

ETH BTC DOT SHIB ADA

Biggest rank gains (by net buys 24hrs)