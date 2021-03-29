Millions of eligible Americans have already received the third round of stimulus checks of up to $1,400. If you haven’t got the stimulus payment yet, then the best way to find out about your payment is to visit the IRS Get My Payment tool. Detailed below is everything you need to know about using the IRS Get My Payment Tool to check the status of your coronavirus stimulus checks.

Get The Full Henry Singleton Series in PDF Get the entire 4-part series on Henry Singleton in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or email to your colleagues

Q4 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Coronavirus stimulus checks: how to use IRS tool

This IRS portal will tell you whether or not your coronavirus stimulus check is processed, when the payment is scheduled for delivery, and how the payment will be sent to you. Additionally, the portal also lets you know of issues, if any, that you might need to address with the IRS or bank to get the stimulus payment.

Charlie Munger On Avoiding Anchoring Bias A recent update on an old idea by Charlie Munger with an emphasis on anchoring bias Charlie Munger’s famous speech “The Psychology of Human Misjudgment" is thought to be one of the billionaire's most intelligent and thought-provoking speeches on human psychology. For investors, the lessons in the speech are invaluable, and it is highly recommended Read More

Talking of how to use the tool, you need to visit this webpage, and then enter your Social Security number, date of birth, street address and ZIP code. If the information you entered is correct, the tool will show the status of your stimulus payment.

Specifically, the tool will provide you with the following information:

Your money has already been sent or is being processed or will be sent soon.

How the IRS will (or is) sending the payment – direct deposit or in the mail.

Date when the IRS issued your stimulus payment.

In case the tool has no information for you, it will throw an error message.

There isn’t much to worry about if you see an error message saying “Payment Status Not Available.” You will see this message until your payment is processed, the IRS says.

On the other hand, the IRS says the message will also appear for those not eligible for a payment. So, if you believe you are eligible, but you get the error message, then it is better that you double check your eligibility.

Another error message you may get is "Need More Information.” If you get this message, it means the US Postal Service is unable to deliver your payment. In this case, you will have to update your payment information to get the stimulus check.

What information doesn’t the tool show?

Even though the tool shows most of the information you need, it still doesn’t show some crucial information, such as:

The amount of your stimulus check.

How much you got with the first two stimulus checks.

What to do if you have any issues with the stimulus payment.

The IRS asks people not to call them, in case they have any issues with the stimulus payment. As per the agency, its representatives won’t have any extra information beyond what the tool shows.

Also, a point to note is that you should not waste your time by frequently checking the status of your payment on the tool. As per the IRS, the status information on the tool updates once a day (usually overnight).