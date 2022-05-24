Cabela’s is an American retailer specializing in products for several outdoor activities including hunting, fishing, shooting, and camping. Cabela is spread in more than 80 locations., and in 2017 was acquired by Bass Pro Shops.

Like many specialized retailers, the company offers consumers a credit card, the Cabela’s credit card, issued by Capital One and imbued with benefits and perks that you will likely enjoy.

In this article, you will learn more about the Cabela’s credit card, how to open an online account, how to access the Cabela’s credit card login, how to make a Cabela’s credit card payment, and much more!

Benefits of Cabela’s Club Capital One Credit Card

These are the main benefits of the Cabela’s credit card for CLUB members:

Up to $60 in CLUB Points.

No annual fee.

2% points back at Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s & participating Cenex® locations.

1% points back on all other purchases.

Unlimited points that never expire for open accounts.

Redeem points for merchandise at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s or at Bass Pro Shops restaurants and resorts via the mobile app.

Instant access to discounts, promotions, and in-store events.

Connection to the account online, over the phone, through the app, or in-store.

Online Account Access

To get the best out of your Cabela’s credit card, you must secure an online account —the CLUB account.

Cabela’s Mastercard Login

To create your Cabela’s card account and manage the credit card online, you need the Cabela’s credit card login. Just click here to access it.

Register Online

As a cardholder, and to set up online account access, go to the login page and click on “Set Up Online Access.” Then, enter your last name, Social Security Number —you can also use your bank account online number as well— your date of birth, and click on “Get Started.”

Continue entering the requested information to finalize the registration process!

Forgot Password/Forgot User ID

If you already have an account and forgot your password or forgot your user ID to access your credit card online, click on “Forgot Username or Password?”

This will take you to the recovery page where you can find your user name and hence recover/update your password. To recover either, enter your last name, Social Security Number, and date of birth.

Then click on “Find Me” and follow the instructions to finalize the process.

Cabela’s Credit Card Services

The Cabela’s credit card allows you to do online shopping and make in-store purchases with great discounts and special offers.

Cabela’s Card Bill Pay Phone Number

If you need to pay your Cabela’s credit card by phone, just dial 1-800-850-8402.

Cabela’s Capital One Card Payment Address

The address for payments is:

Capital One – Cabela’s CLUB

P.O. Box 71083

Charlotte, NC 28272-1083

Customer Service Hours

You can reach Cabela’s customer service via 1-800-237-4444 or the live chat, 24/7.

How to Make a Cabela’s Capital One Credit Card Payment

There are several ways to pay your Cabela’s credit card. Just choose the one you see is most convenient!

Online

These are the step to pay your Cabela’s credit card online:

Go to the credit card login as given above and sign in.

Once you’ve signed in to the Cabela’s account, click the “Make A Payment” button.

Enter the amount.

Choose your preferred payment account or add your account and routing numbers to use them for payment.

Select a date for payment and click on “Submit Payment.”

By Phone

To pay bills over the phone —if an online bill pay is not possible— grab your credit card and call 1-800-850-8402. Enter your credit card number when prompted, and follow the instructions by the automated system to finish the payment process.

By Mail

To pay your Cabela’s credit card via mail, send a check or money order to the address provided above!

How to Avoid Late Fees

The maximum late fee is $40, so to avoid it you can set up an automatic payment within your billing cycle the next time you log in!

FAQs

Can Cabela’s Points Be Used on Firearms?

There is currently no information by Cabela’s or Bass Pro regarding points and firearms. But you can contact customer service at the number above to find out!

What Is Cabela’s Club Black?

It’s a special Mastercard card, which must use to spend $10,000 a year for Silver status or $25,000 per year for Black status.

Is Bass Pro Shop the Same as Cabela’s?

Bass Pro Shop acquired Cabela’s in 2017. However, both stores are mostly different brands and operate separately —albeit the availability to use the card at both.

Final Thoughts

Issued by Capital One, you can make purchases at Cabela’s with its credit card, both in-store and online, and enjoy great benefits and discounts!