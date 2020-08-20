Some can now apply for one-time $500 state coronavirus stimulus check

Talks over the second stimulus package ended in failure with each side refusing to budge on their demands. Yesterday, there were reports that the GOP could be preparing a smaller relief package, but with no stimulus checks. However, all hope is not lost, at least for Oregonians, who can now apply for a state coronavirus stimulus check.

$500 one-time state coronavirus stimulus check

Oregon residents can now apply for a one-time $500 state coronavirus stimulus check. This payment is part of the $35 million relief program that was approved by lawmakers last month. The authorities started accepting the applications from Wednesday.

The package could help up to 70,000 Oregon residents, who are facing financial hardship amid the coronavirus pandemic. Since the start of the pandemic, over 500,000 people have filed unemployment claims in the state.

"We know $500 isn’t going to solve all of these problems, but if we can help a family buy groceries for the month, pay for child care, or cover an unexpected repair, it’s worth it," Senate President Peter Courtney said.

This new program would use funds from the CARES Act to give the stimulus checks. The program is the result of a unique public-private partnership. Other participants in the program are the Oregon Legislature, the Oregon Department of Administrative Services, Umpqua Bank, Columbia Bank and members of the Northwest Oregon Credit Union Association.

“While we know these limited funds aren’t enough and won’t allow us to help everyone, we felt it was important to try something,” Speaker of the House Tina Kotek said.

How to apply?

There are a few eligibility requirements to qualify for this state coronavirus stimulus check.

You need to be a current resident of Oregon and 18 years or older. Also, you should be able to prove that you are experiencing financial concerns because of the coronavirus pandemic, including due to Stay Home, Save Lives executive orders.

Another requirement is that before the coronavirus pandemic, you should be earning $4,000 per month or less pre-tax. One more requirement is that you should not have received all due unemployment payments. This means you won’t qualify for the state coronavirus stimulus check if your unemployment benefits are up to date.

For more information on the state coronavirus stimulus check and how to apply, visit https://emergencychecks.oregon.gov. The site will guide you to the nearest participating bank or credit union. There are more than 150 locations across the state where eligible users can apply and get the state coronavirus stimulus check. A few banks will let you file the application electronically. You need to carry your ID to the bank or credit union.

In case you are not able to access the website, you can call 211 to inquire about the Emergency Relief Check Program.