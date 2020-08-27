From JDP Capital Management: As part of our research process we are continuously reading, watching and listening to a wide range of content related to business trends affecting our portfolio companies. We often come across under-followed material that might be of interest to our investors from the perspective of:

Highlighting an important transition in a sector where there might be opportunity generally

Help explain changes affecting the way you do business or consume life

Just pique your curiosity

Every month we plan to post a new "Worth A Look" to the News & Views section of the website along with highlights we found most important.

Why the topic is important for positions in our portfolio:

On average, Americans spend 36% of their waking life consuming video

According to Magna Global, connected TV (CTV or streaming tv) represents about a third of total tv viewing but so far has only captured 3% of total tv ad budgets

In 2020, the top three AVOD services (advertising-supported on demand) have posted 100%+ growth in viewing hours year-to-date

The addressable market for ad-supported CTV is growing rapidly due to: (1) greatly improved consumer experience over linear tv and cord cutting,, (2) ad load that is often half of linear tv, and (3) 3x to 5x higher ROI for advertisers due to hyper-targeting abilities and response measurability that is not possible with cable tv

Why we liked the video

Industry-level discussion about the debate over the future of Ad-supported tv “AVOD” (think Roku channel) versus subscription supported tv “SVOD” (think Netflix). The panel participants were not the usual CEOs with rehearsed soundbites, but a meat-and-potatoes group that represents a rapidly growing niche of content providers.

Panel speakers:

Matt Smith Executive Director, Business Development & Strategy, Comcast

Richard Shirley SVP, Distribution Business Development, A+E Networks

Andrea Clarke-Hall VP, Business Development, Tubi

Cameron Douglas VP, Home Entertainment, Fandango

Sections of the video we found the most interesting: