Devices Improving Standard of Care for CVD Patients

Over 17 million people die from cardiovascular disease (CVD) every year. This translates to almost a third of all deaths worldwide, and the number of casualties is still rising. In addition, CVD represents a great strain on healthcare systems worldwide. Total costs to the economy reach over £10 billion and $500 billion per year in the UK and USA, respectively. The prevalence and cost of CVD mean that there is an urgent need for solutions to improve the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of this devastating illness.

The Impact Of Cardiovascular Diseases

Given the considerable impact that CVD has on many people’s lives, it is no surprise that the demand for solutions is exploding. IDTechEx Research found that the market for cardiovascular disease technology will exceed $40 billion by the year 2030. It is a ruthless and unforgiving market, where unsuitable and under-performing products can be discontinued at any moment to make way for promising new ones. This sector is dynamic and ever-changing, with new players bursting onto the scene and large M&A deals being conducted every year.

The need to improve standards of care for CVD patients is fuelling the race to develop devices that will accelerate time to recovery and reduce costs of treatment. This is best exemplified by recent innovations in patient monitoring technologies. As patients are increasingly involved in their own healthcare, developers’ and manufacturers’ priorities are shifting. Patient comfort and compliance are becoming of paramount importance, and this is reflected in the type of devices being released. Monitoring devices are becoming smaller and their battery lifespan is increasing, meaning that they can be used anywhere at any time. Moreover, they tend to be connected to a smartphone app or digital platform – providing the patient with a greater level of freedom and control over their data than ever before.

CVD Patients Expect Faster Test Results

As advancements are made in the field of diagnostics, patients expect their test results to be generated quicker. Gone are the days of sending samples to centralised labs and waiting weeks for the results. Recent technologies focus on providing patients with an answer at the point of care within minutes.

