Choose your ingredients wisely for cooking in the pandemic

With COVID-19 spreading, more Americans will be eating at home, which means more time spent cooking and being creative in the kitchen. With grocery items in short supply, meal planning may be more difficult. By choosing foods and ingredients wisely and taking precautions on trips to the supermarket, Americans can keep their refrigerators fully stocked while minimizing their risk of infection.

Rises In Prices Since The Outbreak

Since the outbreak, oat milk sales have risen 306%, medical masks are up 239%, fruit snacks 13%, dried beans 10%, bath & shower wipes 10%, frozen fruit 7%, and water sales are up by 5%. With shoppers stockpiling items such as hand sanitizer and toilet paper, drug stores in urban areas have also seen increased sales growth. In Los Angeles, drug stores have seen a 340% increase in sales, and San Francisco has seen a 540% increase in sales.

As the rush continues, grocers, retailers, nonprofits, and restaurants have had to make changes to their daily operations to accommodate consumers’ shifting and dining behaviors. To do your part in helping the organizations that are helping us, take note of these tips for staying fed and safe amidst the pandemic.

When heading to the grocery store, avoid peak shopping times and continue practicing 6-feet physical distancing from others. Additionally, put your phone away to prevent the spread of germs. It’s also important to use wipes when opening store doors where frozen meals are stored and to wipe down your shopping baskets.

Choose Your Ingredients Wisely And Avoiding Canned Foods

On the other hand, choose your food and ingredients wisely. Canned foods, grains, snacks, beverages, and frozen foods are the best for long-term in-house stays. This is because most bread, cheese, and deli meat will keep well in the freezer until you need them.

When cooking, be intentional about meal prepping and your portion sizes. When you’re feeling snacky, avoid highly processed food items like chips, cookies, and crackers and opt for low-fat popcorn and nuts instead. Fruit paired with nut-based butters also make great, healthy snacks. For larger meals, consider meals able to be cooked in a slow cooker for easy prep and savory tastes. Alternatively, you can pair pasta or rice with a protein such as fish to help you stay fuller longer.

There are also many tools and resources available online to help you find new recipes. Americans can access many resources and tools online to discover simple, yet delicious recipes to cook at home. Continue reading for more tips on healthy eating under quarantine.