WPP – Media Giant Has A Welcome Growth Spurt

WPP PLC (LON:WPP)’s set revenue (which excludes fees WPP pays to other businesses as part of projects) rose 11.0% on a like-for-like basis, to £4.9bn. Operating profit, excluding restructuring and Covid-related costs, was 54.5% higher than 2020 at £590m.

WPP said the market recovery has been much faster than expected, and full year guidance has been raised. Net revenue is now expected to rise 9%-10%, up from mid-single digits. The group expects to return to 2019 levels a year ahead of plan. FY2021 operating margins should be at the top end of the 13.5% - 14% guidance range.

Brendan Moorcroft has been confirmed as the new CEO.

The shares rose 3.0% following the announcement.

WPP Raises Its Full Year Guidance

Sophie Lund-Yates, senior equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown

“After an incredible start to the year, WPP has upped its full year guidance, and is a year ahead of its own recovery plan. This is a welcome growth spurt for the giant, after a year when above the line marketing spending was turned off like a tap. Its enormous global footprint means it acts as a good barometer for the marketing world more generally, and the read-across for the sector is positive.

Trends are still quite tame when compared to pre-pandemic times so the work’s not over yet. Crucially, WPP needs to keep peddling hard to further strengthen its digital offerings. The world of advertising and marketing has changed drastically – a shift accelerated by Covid. Long-term success will mean harnessing this newfound momentum. The direction of travel is to be applauded, but with cash still flowing out the door, the new CEO has a big task in front of him.”

