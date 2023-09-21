Where Dogecoin Features Among 2023’s Most Popular Bitcoin Alternatives

By Anna Peel
Published on
Bitcoin ETFs Bitcoin As a Retirement Investment Avenue Bitcoin Cryptocoins Americans Want To Sell The Most
(Free Video) The 2 Secrets To Finding Small-Cap, Hidden Gem Stock Opportunities To Dramatically Grow Your Portfolio Going Into Q4.

  • Ethereum takes the crown as 2023’s most popular Bitcoin alternative, based on searches worldwide
  • Dogecoin and XRP take second and third, respectively

New research has revealed 2023’s most popular Bitcoin alternatives, with Ethereum coming out on top.

Table of Contents Show

The Most Popular Bitcoin Alternatives Of 2023

The study by cryptocurrency experts Marketplace Fairness analyzed Google searches worldwide for a number of Bitcoin alternative cryptocurrencies to see which were the most popular worldwide in 2023.

Ethereum

It found that Ethereum is currently leading all Bitcoin alternatives in popularity, with 3,260,000 searches for the currency worldwide every month. It was founded in 2015, over five years after Bitcoin, and is proving to be more popular globally than some of its older counterparts.

Dogecoin

Dogecoin comes in second place on the list as the most popular ‘Meme coin’ worldwide, with 1,659,000 monthly searches for it. The currency has been rising recently, having seen a mention in Walter Isaacson’s newly released Elon Musk biography.

XRP

XRP comes in third place, with cryptocurrency seeing around 1,250,000 searches for it each month worldwide. It’s the native cryptocurrency of the Ripple network and was launched in 2012, making it one of the older entries on the list.

Shiba Inu

Coming in fourth place is another ‘Meme coin’ in Shiba Inu, which attracts around 678,000 searches worldwide. It was founded in August 2020 and saw its peak price in October 2021, when its value rose by a whopping 240% in a week.

Cardano

Rounding out the top five very close behind is Cardano, with 677,000 searches a month worldwide. The fully open-source currency was founded in 2017 as a result of a crowdfunding campaign.

Rank

Currency

Global searches a month

1

Ethereum

3,260,000

2

Dogecoin

1,659,000

3

XRP

1,250,000

4

Shiba Inu

678,000

5

Cardano

677,000

6

Solana

542,000

7

EOS

329,200

8

Litecoin

328,000

9

Tether

193,000

10

Polkadot

183,000

Commenting on the findings, a spokesperson for Marketplace Fairness said: “While Bitcoin is arguably the poster boy of crypto, there are still such a broad range of cryptocurrencies around, many of which are on the rise. ‘Meme coins’ like Dogecoin can often be fairly volatile in the market, so it’ll be interesting to see how the global popularity of these currencies compares to their value as the crypto world changes.”

Do you know which under-the-radar stocks the top hedge funds and institutional investors are investing in right now? Click here to find out.

Related Articles

Higher Raising Interest Rates Interest Rate Hike Spree

50% Blame High Interest Rates For Economic Decline

Nvidia

NVIDIA Triples In Value Since The Start Of 2023, Leading The Top 10 Most Popular Stocks

Most Popular AI Cryptocurrencies AI Boom AI-related stocks

The Most Popular AI Cryptocurrencies In The US 

Pursue A Career In SEO

New York Is Crowned The Best State To Pursue A Career In SEO

Signup to ValueWalk!

Get the latest posts on what's happening in the hedge fund and investing world sent straight to your inbox! 
This is information you won't get anywhere else!