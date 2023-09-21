Where Dogecoin Features Among 2023’s Most Popular Bitcoin Alternatives

Ethereum takes the crown as 2023’s most popular Bitcoin alternative, based on searches worldwide

Dogecoin and XRP take second and third, respectively

New research has revealed 2023’s most popular Bitcoin alternatives, with Ethereum coming out on top.

The Most Popular Bitcoin Alternatives Of 2023

The study by cryptocurrency experts Marketplace Fairness analyzed Google searches worldwide for a number of Bitcoin alternative cryptocurrencies to see which were the most popular worldwide in 2023.

Ethereum

It found that Ethereum is currently leading all Bitcoin alternatives in popularity, with 3,260,000 searches for the currency worldwide every month. It was founded in 2015, over five years after Bitcoin, and is proving to be more popular globally than some of its older counterparts.

Dogecoin

Dogecoin comes in second place on the list as the most popular ‘Meme coin’ worldwide, with 1,659,000 monthly searches for it. The currency has been rising recently, having seen a mention in Walter Isaacson’s newly released Elon Musk biography.

XRP

XRP comes in third place, with cryptocurrency seeing around 1,250,000 searches for it each month worldwide. It’s the native cryptocurrency of the Ripple network and was launched in 2012, making it one of the older entries on the list.

Shiba Inu

Coming in fourth place is another ‘Meme coin’ in Shiba Inu, which attracts around 678,000 searches worldwide. It was founded in August 2020 and saw its peak price in October 2021, when its value rose by a whopping 240% in a week.

Cardano

Rounding out the top five very close behind is Cardano, with 677,000 searches a month worldwide. The fully open-source currency was founded in 2017 as a result of a crowdfunding campaign.

Rank Currency Global searches a month 1 Ethereum 3,260,000 2 Dogecoin 1,659,000 3 XRP 1,250,000 4 Shiba Inu 678,000 5 Cardano 677,000 6 Solana 542,000 7 EOS 329,200 8 Litecoin 328,000 9 Tether 193,000 10 Polkadot 183,000

Commenting on the findings, a spokesperson for Marketplace Fairness said: “While Bitcoin is arguably the poster boy of crypto, there are still such a broad range of cryptocurrencies around, many of which are on the rise. ‘Meme coins’ like Dogecoin can often be fairly volatile in the market, so it’ll be interesting to see how the global popularity of these currencies compares to their value as the crypto world changes.”