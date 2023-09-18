The Most Popular AI Cryptocurrencies In The US 

The Graph (GRT) is the most popular artificial intelligence (AI) cryptocurrency in the US, with 2,600 estimated monthly searches.

Oasis Network (ROSE) is the second most searched-for AI crypto token, with 2,400 estimated monthly searches.

Fetch.ai (FET) and SingularityNET (AGIX) come in third and fourth place, respectively.

A new study conducted by crypto gambling experts at Cryptogambling.tv has revealed The Graph (GRT) to be the most popular AI cryptocurrency in the US. According to their market capitalization value, the experts inputted the top ten AI cryptocurrencies into a search volume tool using the abbreviation followed by ‘crypto’. Each AI crypto was then ranked by popularity.

The Most Popular AI Cryptocurrencies

AI crypto coins are a type of cryptocurrency that actively supports AI-driven projects. AI cryptocurrencies effectively power AI blockchain platforms where users can spend tokens to utilize these platforms. A blockchain is a decentralized database management system; no single person or group has control of it, and all users collectively retain control. Each blockchain has an inherent digital currency known as a native token. Below is a ranking of AI cryptocurrencies, or native tokens, in popularity by search volume for each:

1. The Graph (GRT) – 2,600 estimated monthly searches

The Graph is an open-sourced software used to facilitate information retrieval to help developers use relevant data to increase the efficiency of their decentralized application. The Graph collects, processes, and stores data from various blockchain applications similarly to the way Google indexes and queries from websites. GRT is the native token of The Graph. An estimated 2,600 searches are made for ‘GRT crypto’ every month in the US, making this AI crypto the most popular.

2. Oasis Network (ROSE) – 2,400 estimated monthly searches

Oasis Network is a privacy-enabled layer-1 blockchain network. Oasis Network has partnered with Meta and BMW to build products and platforms that will improve responsible data use, privacy protection and data governance. ROSE is the native token of the Oasis Network and is the second most popular AI crypto in the US, with a monthly estimated 2,400 Google searches for ‘ROSE crypto.’

3. Fetch.ai (FET) – 1,900 estimated monthly searches

Fetch.ai is an open-access machine learning blockchain-based decentralized network created to enable the growth and development of the digital economy without human interference, essentially an AI machine learning platform. Fetch.ai can help optimize sectors such as smart homes, smart parking, transport, and collective learning. Fetch.ai’s native token, FET, is the third most popular AI crypto in the US, with an estimated 1,900 monthly searches for ‘FET crypto.’

4. SingularityNET (AGIX) – 1,600 estimated monthly searches

SingularityNET is a globally accessible marketplace that allows anybody to monetize, share, and create AI services easily. Through this marketplace, users can purchase AGIX tokens, browse, test, and purchase a huge variety of AI services. AI developers can then go on to publish and sell their AI tools. SingularityNET’s native token, AGIX, is the fourth most popular cryptocurrency in the US, with 1,600 estimated monthly searches for ‘AGIX crypto’.

5. Render (RNDR) – 500 estimated monthly searches



6. Ocean Protocol (Ocean) – 500 estimated monthly searches

Render (RNDR) and Ocean Protocol (Ocean) come in joint fifth place, with both AI cryptocurrencies receiving an estimated 500 monthly Google searches. Render is an artist and computer graphics project allowing artists to rent graphics processing units (GPUs) from crypto miners. Ocean Protocol tokenizes datasets and data services, allowing data providers to monetize their data.

7. Injective (INJ) – 250 estimated monthly searches

Do you know which under-the-radar stocks the top hedge funds and institutional investors are investing in right now? Click here to find out.

8. OriginTrail (TRAC) – 200 estimated monthly searches

9. Akash Network (AKT) – 20 estimated monthly searches

AI cryptocurrencies ranked by US monthly search volume*

Search terms Market Cap (million $) US Search Volume GRT crypto 742 2,600 ROSE crypto 254 2,400 FET crypto 182 1,900 AGIX crypto 219 1,600 RNDR crypto 559 500 Ocean crypto 192 500 INJ crypto 584 250 TRAC crypto 86 200 AKT crypto 191 20 DKA crypto 71 10 *Market cap values collected on September 13th 2023 via Coin Market Cap

A spokesperson from Cryptogambling.tv commented on the study:

“With the exception of GRT, it is interesting to see that the AI cryptocurrencies don’t follow the pattern of the most valuable market cap equals the most popular. Cryptocurrencies with a larger market capitalization are typically considered safe crypto investments and are often favored in a conservative strategy as the investor can compare values across cryptocurrencies.

This data would suggest that those seeking AI crypto are perhaps taking more risks and looking for a higher return on investments by purchasing low market cap crypto. This is indicated by the high-ranking popularity of ROSE, FET, and AGIX, who’s market cap rankings don’t align with their respective search volume popularity.

Another motive for the investment into AI cryptos with a lower market cap could be that new technologies, such as artificial intelligence, have the potential to change the world as we know it; therefore, low market cap AI cryptos offer investors the unique opportunity to infiltrate the new tech at an exciting time in their relative infancy.”