Dan Celia: US Is Letting China Win The Global Economic War

Dan Celia
-
0
Dan Celia: US Is Letting China Win The Global Economic War
<a href="https://pixabay.com/users/geralt/">geralt</a> / Pixabay

Dan Celia: The US Is Letting China Win While We Fight Amongst Ourselves

Get Our Icahn eBook!

Get our entire 10-part series on Carl Icahn and other famous investors in PDF for free! Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet or print it! Sign up below. NO SPAM EVER

Timeless Reading eBook

Q1 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

PHILADELPHIA—Nationally syndicated host and biblical investing authority Dan Celia discusses his expectations for the global economy.

Charlie Munger: Too Much Research Can Be Self-Defeating

Charlie MungerOne of the most straightforward ways to reduce the risk of any investment is through research. Q1 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more Conducting a detailed analysis on an investment opportunity increases the chances of finding any skeletons in the closet. It also helps build out the investment thesis, which will ultimately help produce Read More


US vs China: The Global Economic War

“Some expect that the global economy will expand this year at the fastest pace in at least four decades as vaccine rollouts accelerate. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects the world economy to grow six percent this year, the most since 1980. However, they are not considering the underlying fundamentals of the economy and where they have been for the last three years. A six percent GDP growth on average globally will be nothing more than the economy trying to make up for the last 18 months.

“The U.S. and China, the world’s biggest economies, are supposedly driving the recovery. As dependent as the economies are on a vaccine, the vaccine is not going to eradicate or eliminate COVID-19. It could be just as easy to take a turn for the worse as the virus mutates. And the question remains; is China going to allow the U.S to begin to build a solid footing, or are they going to kick us while we are down? Of course, that sounds far too much like a conspiracy theory for anybody to take seriously, but the idea of not taking it seriously - not even considering it - might be the biggest mistake America could make.

“China’s economy is projected to expand 8.4 percent this year. It doesn't take a whole lot of imagination to think about China's position and how, if they can continue to push against expansion in the U.S., their 8 percent growth will look more like 12 percent on the world stage. Do we really believe the communist regime of China is not thinking like that this?

“This comes at us as we continue to unravel politically and as we fight against American exceptionalism under the flags of socialism, economic equality, social justice and political correctness. We are facing the destruction of moral values and an acceptance of more government intervention that will only accelerate the spiral downward. Communist China is winning a war through our own self-inflicted chaos, and they need not fire one shot.”

Previous article Credit Unions Committed to Helping Small Businesses with PPP Loans
Next article Retail Investors Show More Appetite For Deliveroo
Dan Celia
https://financialissues.org/
Dan Celia is the CEO and President of Financial Issues Stewardship Ministries. Married to Registered Nurse, Yvonne, in 1980, Dan has two married daughters, is blessed with sons-in law who love the Lord, and has seven grandchildren. Dan has worked for 35 years as an entrepreneur and businessman, starting eight corporations and co-founder of two others. In 1999 Dan sold his Small Trust Company (managing over 900 million dollars) to go into Ministry. Dan has developed and uses a biblically-responsible system of financial management with great success. He started a radio ministry in 1997 as a part time ministry and has seen the Lord expand and bless this ministry to his current full-time ministry. Dan has interviewed newsmakers and pundits like Steve Forbes, Ben Stein, T. Boone Pickens, Tony Perkins, John Alison, Rayola Dougher API, Congressmen, Senators and Presidential candidates. He is proud of his partnership with the American Family Association where he serves as a board member. Dan is now on over 640 stations three hours daily, NRB TV, BizTV, Dove TV and CBN Life Style Network. Financial Issues is heard in every state in America and throughout the internet globally. Financial Issues has supporters from over 17 countries. Dan is a Regular Weekly Contributor to Townhall.com (the number 1 source for conservative news and analyzation). Dan has been a guest on Fox Business, Bloomberg, Salem Radio, Family Net, 700 Club,and many others . He is a conference speaker, author of six books, publishes a weekly newsletter and has been Executive Producer of several video productions and FISM TV is producing original family friendly content and other video projects all keeping with in FISM’s Christian world view.

No posts to display