Intel's New CEO To Start Supplying Chips

“Markets on Tuesday had a bit of a rough day all day. It looks like everything was down about 1 percent except for the Russell 2000. The index of small company stocks really got beat up again yesterday: down 2.5 percent. We'll see what Wednesday brings. Intel is feeling very good. They got a new CEO who is saying, ‘Hey, we're going to start supplying chips to anybody who wants chips.’ That's a very good thing. It's a good sign for the economy. It could help jumpstart some industries, particularly the auto industry.

“There is a vaccine that is being tested, coming out of an Israeli American pharmaceutical company. The company is hoping to have an oral vaccine. It's been working on a number of oral solutions for some chronic diseases, particularly diabetes, and believes they have a vaccine that can be taken orally for COVID.

“Speaking of COVID, summer vacationers are pretty much ignoring any of the newfound stresses and tensions over COVID. This is mostly impacting the Eurozone. If you want to book a vacation somewhere, you better do it in a hurry because they are selling out. And that's good news. It looks like people are excited about getting back to work in the economy.”

