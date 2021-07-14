Top Loan Performers Ranked

This month’s issue of Independent Banker, the award-winning magazine of the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) and the number-one source for community banking news, spotlights Main Street’s top-producing lenders.

Get Our Activist Investing Case Study! Get the entire 10-part series on our in-depth study on activist investing in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or print it out to read anywhere! Sign up below!

Q2 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

The Top Lenders

“These top performers excel in today’s complex and competitive environment by focusing on community banking fundamentals and forging meaningful and lasting connections with customers to create communities of prosperity,” ICBA Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Rob Birgfeld said. “Their demonstrated passion, commitment, and creative problem solving have earned their customers’ business, the respect of the community, and a place on the 2021 top lenders ranking.”

How Warren Buffett Has Used Borrowed Money To Increase Investment Returns Warren Buffett likes to say he has never borrowed, nor ever will borrow, a lot of money. Q2 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more For example, in 1991, Buffett was asked by a Notre Dame student about Donald Trump's money troubles. He said Trump failed because he borrowed too much: "I've seen more people Read More

The ICBA’s Top Lenders 2021 demonstrates the strength of the community bank business model as a pathway for success as agricultural, commercial, and consumer and mortgage lenders. It showcases the importance of their sound and efficient banking practices and their local knowledge and expertise in adapting to shifting market dynamics and evolving customer needs.

The annual list is based on the strength of competitive banking services and operational efficiencies using FDIC data for 2020. Featured community banks ranked highest in the following categories.

Top 20 agricultural lenders with less than $500 million in assets.

Top 20 agricultural lenders with $500 million to $1 billion in assets.

Top 20 agricultural lenders with more than $1 billion in assets.

Top 20 commercial lenders with less than $500 million in assets.

Top 20 commercial lenders with $500 million to $1 billion in assets.

Top 20 commercial lenders with more than $1 billion in assets.

Top 20 consumer/mortgage lenders with less than $500 million in assets.

Top 20 consumer/mortgage lenders with $500 million to $1 billion in assets.

Top 20 consumer/mortgage lenders with more than $1 billion in assets.

For more on the methodology used and to see the story and full rankings, visit the Independent Banker website at independentbanker.org. To find a community bank, visit www.banklocally.org.

About ICBA

The Independent Community Bankers of America creates and promotes an environment where community banks flourish. ICBA is dedicated exclusively to representing the interests of the community banking industry and its membership through effective advocacy, best-in-class education, and high-quality products and services.

With nearly 50,000 locations nationwide, community banks constitute 99 percent of all banks, employ more than 700,000 Americans and are the only physical banking presence in one in three U.S. counties. Holding more than $5 trillion in assets, over $4.4 trillion in deposits, and more than $3.4 trillion in loans to consumers, small businesses and the agricultural community, community banks channel local deposits into the Main Streets and neighborhoods they serve, spurring job creation, fostering innovation and fueling their customers’ dreams in communities throughout America. For more information, visit ICBA’s website at www.icba.org.