These Are The Top 10 Holdings Of Richard Meisenberg

Richard S. Meisenberg is the manager and co-founder of ACK Asset Management, a hedge fund firm with a focus on small cap and mid-cap equities. ACK Asset Management is currently among the top performing hedge funds on the basis of a 3-year annualized weighted return. Before co-founding ACK Asset Management in 2005, Meisenberg worked for Oppenheimer & Co., and Smith Barney. He is also a founding partner at Palisade Capital Management. Meisenberg has a B.S. in Marketing from New York University. Let’s take a look at the top 10 holdings of Richard Meisenberg.

Top 10 Holdings Of Richard Meisenberg

We have referred to the latest available 13F filing (June 30, 2022) of ACK Asset Management to come up with the top 10 holdings of Richard Meisenberg.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Vonore, Tenn., this company designs, makes and sells boats. Meisenberg owns 771,600 shares of Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT), having a market value of more than $16 million and accounting for 4.55% of his portfolio. MasterCraft Boat Holdings shares are down by over 5% year to date but are up over 9% in the last three months.

Thryv Holdings

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Dallas, this company offers digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to small-to-mid sized businesses. Meisenberg owns 775,000 shares of Thryv Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:THRY), having a market value of more than $17 million and accounting for 4.86% of his portfolio. Thryv Holdings shares are down by almost 31% year to date but are up over 15% in the last three months.

Allied Motion Technologies

Founded in 1962 and headquartered in Amherst, N.Y., this company offers precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems. Meisenberg owns 776,500 shares of Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT), having a market value of more than $17 million and accounting for 4.96% of his portfolio. Allied Motion Technologies shares are down by over 2% year to date but are up by over 50% in the last three months. Meisenberg acquired more shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the last quarter.

Builders FirstSource

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Dallas, this company makes and supplies building materials, manufactured components and construction services. Meisenberg owns 360,000 shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR), having a market value of more than $19 million and accounting for 5.41% of his portfolio. Builders FirstSource shares are down by almost 20% year to date but are up by almost 1% in the last three months. Meisenberg sold some shares of Builders FirstSource in the last quarter.

Gentherm

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Northville, Mich., this company makes and develops heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. Meisenberg owns 365,000 shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM), having a market value of more than $22 million and accounting for 6.38% of his portfolio. Gentherm shares are down by over 22% year to date and down almost 1% in the last three months. Meisenberg sold some shares of Gentherm in the last quarter.

John Bean Technologies

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Chicago, it is a food processing machinery and airport equipment company. Meisenberg owns 220,000 shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT), having a market value of more than $24 million and accounting for 6.80% of his portfolio. John Bean Technologies shares are down by almost 22% year to date but are up by almost 1% in the last three months. Meisenberg acquired more shares of John Bean Technologies in the last quarter.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Cambridge, Canada, this company designs and builds factory automation systems. Meisenberg owns 960,800 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF), having a market value of more than $26 million and accounting for 7.38% of his portfolio. ATS Automation Tooling Systems shares are down by almost 11% year to date but are up by almost 34% in the last three months. Meisenberg acquired more shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in the last quarter.

EMCOR Group

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Norwalk, Conn., this company offers mechanical and electrical construction, as well as industrial and energy infrastructure and facilities services. Meisenberg owns 270,000 shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME), having a market value of more than $27 million and accounting for 7.78% of his portfolio. EMCOR Group shares are down by almost 5% year to date but are up by almost 18% in the last three months.

Valmont Industries

Founded in 1946 and headquartered in Omaha, this company designs and makes engineered fabricated metal products and services. Meisenberg owns 134,100 shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI), having a market value of more than $30 million and accounting for 8.43% of his portfolio. Valmont Industries shares are up by almost 14% year to date and up over 13% in the last three months.

Materion

Founded in 1931 and headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio, this company makes engineered materials for use in electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural products. Meisenberg owns 419,700 shares of Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN), having a market value of more than $30 million and accounting for 8.66% of his portfolio. Materion shares are up by over 4% year to date and up over 16% in the last three months.