These Are Clint Murray's Top Ten Holdings

Clint Murray is a popular name in the hedge fund industry. In 2011, Murray founded Lodge Hill Capital, a New York-based hedge fund firm. Murray uses a concentrated long/ short equity strategy to generate returns for his clients. Lodge Hill Capital is among the best-performing hedge funds based on its three-year annualized weighted return. Let’s take a look at Clint Murray’s top ten holdings.

Clint Murray’s Top Ten Holdings

We referred to Lodge Hill Capital’s latest 13F filing for the period ending on March 31, 2022 to determine Clint Murray’s top ten holdings.

RH

Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Corte Madera, California, this company's subsidiary, Restoration Hardware, offers textile, bath ware, furniture, lighting, outdoor and garden, and baby and child products. Murray owns 35,000 shares of RH (NYSE:RH) at an estimated average price of $326.09 each. These shares have a market value of more than $11.4 million and account for 5.44% of Murray’s portfolio. RH shares are down by more than 60% year to date and down by over 69% in the last year.

Brunswick

Founded in 1845 and headquartered in Mettawa, Illinois, this company deals in recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories. Murray owns 145,000 shares of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) at an estimated average price of $98.83 per share. These shares have a market value of more than $11.7 million and account for 5.59% of Murray’s portfolio. Brunswick shares are down by more than 36% year to date and down by almost 36% in the last year.

Olin

Founded in 1892 and headquartered in Clayton, Missouri, this company makes chemical products. Murray owns 240,000 shares of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) at an estimated average price of $52.28 each. These shares have a market value of more than $12.5 million and account for 5.98% of Murray’s portfolio. Olin shares are down by almost 20% year to date and down by almost 3% in the last year.

Allison Transmission Holdings

Founded in 1915 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, this company designs and makes vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. Murray owns 325,000 shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) at an estimated average price of $36.35 per share. These shares have a market value of more than $12.7 million and account for 6.08% of Murray’s portfolio. Allison Transmission shares are up by over 6% year to date but are down by more than 3% in the last year.

H&R Block

Founded in 1955 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, this company offers tax preparation and other services. Murray owns 500,000 shares of H&R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) at an estimated average price of $23.56 each. These shares have a market value of more than $13 million and account for 6.21% of Murray’s portfolio. H&R Block shares are up by almost 47% year to date and up by over 47% in the last year.

Owens Corning

Founded in 1938 and headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, this company develops, makes, and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. Murray owns 150,000 shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) at an estimated average price of $90.50 per share. These shares have a market value of more than $13.7 million and account for 6.54% of Murray’s portfolio. Owens Corning shares are down by almost 17% year to date and down by over 24% in the last year.

Apollo Global Management

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in New York City, this company offers asset management services. Murray owns 227,968 shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) at an estimated average price of $54.22 each. These shares have a market value of more than $14.1 million and account for 6.74% of Murray’s portfolio. Apollo Global Management shares are down by over 31% year to date and down by more than 21% in the last year.

Eastman Chemical

Founded in 1920 and headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, this company offers specialty chemicals. Murray owns 130,000 shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) at an estimated average price of $119.21 per share. These shares have a market value of more than $14.5 million and account for 6.95% of Murray’s portfolio. Eastman Chemical shares are down by almost 25% year to date and down by almost 22% in the last year.

Sensata Technologies Holding

Founded in 1916 and headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, this company develops, designs, makes, and markets electromechanical products, electronic sensors, and controls. Murray owns 290,000 shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) at an estimated average price of $56.26 each. These shares have a market value of more than $14.7 million and account for 7.03% of Murray’s portfolio. Sensata Technologies shares are down by over 32% year to date but are up by over 28% in the last year.

Builders FirstSource

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, this company makes and offers building materials, manufactured components and construction services. Murray owns 250,000 shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) at an estimated average price of $64.54 per share. These shares have a market value of more than $16 million and account for 7.69% of Murray’s portfolio. Builders FirstSource shares are down by over 38% year to date but are up by over 20% in the last year.