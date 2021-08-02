£68.8bn of property has been sold so far in 2021 – These are the most valuable property postcodes
Q2 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more
Dov Gertzulin's DG Capital is having a strong year. According to a copy of the hedge fund's letter to investors of its DG Value Partners Class C strategy, the fund is up 36.4% of the year to the end of June, after a performance of 12.8% in the second quarter. The Class C strategy is Read More
The Most Valuable Property Postcode
Research from the national estate agent, Keller Williams UK, has found that Brighton is home to the nation’s most valuable property postcode so far in 2021, outside of London, of course.
Keller Williams UK analysed sold prices across the market in England and Wales since the start of the year and found that so far, a stamp duty holiday fuelled market has seen residential property sales hit £68.8bn in value.
The top 10 is predictably dominated by London, with the NW3 postcode, covering parts of Camden and Barnet, topping the table where total value of homes sold is concerned. £262.5m worth of property has been sold in this one postcode alone since the start of the year.
The SW19 (£248.8m), SW11 (£235m) and SW18 (£228m) postcodes also make the top 10, as do the W8 (£226m), W11 (£212.4m), SW6 (£212m), E17 (£202m) and NW11 (£198m) postcodes.
However, there is one postcode that makes the top 10 that isn’t located within the M25. The BN3 postcode of Brighton and Hove has seen £206m worth of homes sold since the start of the year, making it the eighth-most valuable property postcode across England and Wales and the most valuable outside of London.
Taking London out of the picture, Brighton also accounts for the second most valuable postcode, BN3, with a total value of £179.1m in homes sold.
Brighton’s BN2 postcode also makes the list (£157m), along with the SL6 postcode in Maidenhead (£169.7m), the Dorset postcode of BN2 (£157m), SO41 in the New Forest (£125.9m), the Manchester postcode of WA15 (£120.7m), Southend’s SS9 postcode (£118.5m), BA2 in Bath (£117.1m) and Horsham’s RH12 postcode (£112.3m).
The Uk Property Market Is Far From A One-Trick Pony
CEO of Keller Williams UK, Ben Taylor, commented:
“Despite London seeing a somewhat lethargic performance in terms of property price growth over the last year, it remains home to the majority of the top postcodes in terms of the highest value of homes sold so far this year.
However, while the capital continues to dominate the headlines, the UK property market is far from a one-trick pony. When looking outside of the M25 there is a range of areas performing very strongly spanning the length and breadth of the UK and it will be interesting to see which postcodes remain the most valuable come the end of the year.”
Table shows the top postcodes for the highest value of property sold so far in 2021 across England and Wales (Inc London)
|Postcode district
|Location
|Total value
|NW3
|Camden / Barnet
|£262,487,046
|SW19
|Merton / Wandsworth
|£248,800,270
|SW11
|Wandsworth / Lambeth
|£234,858,700
|SW18
|Wandsworth
|£227,625,878
|W8
|Kensington and Chelsea
|£225,963,338
|W11
|Kensington and Chelsea / Westminster / Hammersmith and Fulham
|£212,426,624
|SW6
|Hammersmith and Fulham
|£212,004,240
|BN3
|Brighton and Hove
|£206,087,089
|E17
|Waltham Forest
|£201,193,176
|NW11
|Barnet
|£197,670,500
|England and Wales
|£68,848,011,189
Data sourced from the Land Registry Price Paid records - Jan 2021 to May 2021 (latest available)
Table shows the top postcodes for the highest value of property sold so far in 2021 across England and Wales (Exc London)
|Postcode district
|Location
|Total value
|BN3
|Brighton and Hove
|£206,087,089
|BN1
|Brighton and Hove / Lewes
|£179,128,540
|SL6
|Windsor and Maidenhead / Buckinghamshire
|£169,665,888
|BN2
|Brighton and Hove / Lewes
|£156,968,190
|BH23
|Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole / New Forest
|£145,957,708
|SO41
|New Forest
|£125,872,492
|WA15
|Trafford / Manchester / Cheshire East
|£120,660,020
|SS9
|Southend-on-Sea
|£118,503,085
|BA2
|Bath and North East Somerset / Mendip / Wiltshire
|£117,124,277
|RH12
|Horsham
|£112,316,147
|England and Wales
|£68,848,011,189
Data sourced from the Land Registry Price Paid records - Jan 2021 to May 2021 (latest available)
- Keller Williams are the largest real estate business in the world with 190,000 agents and having rapidly expanded in recent years to 50 countries - founded in Austin, Texas by Gary Keller, Executive Chairman
- Home sales via Keller Williams topped one million transactions last year
- Keller Williams UK operates from 12 regional market centres across the country comprising over 300 estate agents, adding substantial numbers of new agents each month
- Ben Taylor is the CEO of Keller Williams UK and a major shareholder in the region and many of its market centres. He is formerly the Managing Director of John D Wood, a Countrywide PLC brand