These Are The Most Valuable Property Postcodes
£68.8bn of property has been sold so far in 2021 – These are the most valuable property postcodes

The Most Valuable Property Postcode

Research from the national estate agent, Keller Williams UK, has found that Brighton is home to the nation’s most valuable property postcode so far in 2021, outside of London, of course.

Keller Williams UK analysed sold prices across the market in England and Wales since the start of the year and found that so far, a stamp duty holiday fuelled market has seen residential property sales hit £68.8bn in value.

The top 10 is predictably dominated by London, with the NW3 postcode, covering parts of Camden and Barnet, topping the table where total value of homes sold is concerned. £262.5m worth of property has been sold in this one postcode alone since the start of the year.

The SW19 (£248.8m), SW11 (£235m) and SW18 (£228m) postcodes also make the top 10, as do the W8 (£226m), W11 (£212.4m), SW6 (£212m), E17 (£202m) and NW11 (£198m) postcodes.

However, there is one postcode that makes the top 10 that isn’t located within the M25. The BN3 postcode of Brighton and Hove has seen £206m worth of homes sold since the start of the year, making it the eighth-most valuable property postcode across England and Wales and the most valuable outside of London.

Taking London out of the picture, Brighton also accounts for the second most valuable postcode, BN3, with a total value of £179.1m in homes sold.

Brighton’s BN2 postcode also makes the list (£157m), along with the SL6 postcode in Maidenhead (£169.7m), the Dorset postcode of BN2 (£157m), SO41 in the New Forest (£125.9m), the Manchester postcode of WA15 (£120.7m), Southend’s SS9 postcode (£118.5m), BA2 in Bath (£117.1m) and Horsham’s RH12 postcode (£112.3m).

The Uk Property Market Is Far From A One-Trick Pony

CEO of Keller Williams UK, Ben Taylor, commented:

“Despite London seeing a somewhat lethargic performance in terms of property price growth over the last year, it remains home to the majority of the top postcodes in terms of the highest value of homes sold so far this year.

However, while the capital continues to dominate the headlines, the UK property market is far from a one-trick pony. When looking outside of the M25 there is a range of areas performing very strongly spanning the length and breadth of the UK and it will be interesting to see which postcodes remain the most valuable come the end of the year.”

Table shows the top postcodes for the highest value of property sold so far in 2021 across England and Wales (Inc London)

Postcode district Location Total value
NW3 Camden / Barnet £262,487,046
SW19 Merton / Wandsworth £248,800,270
SW11 Wandsworth / Lambeth £234,858,700
SW18 Wandsworth £227,625,878
W8 Kensington and Chelsea £225,963,338
W11 Kensington and Chelsea / Westminster / Hammersmith and Fulham £212,426,624
SW6 Hammersmith and Fulham £212,004,240
BN3 Brighton and Hove £206,087,089
E17 Waltham Forest £201,193,176
NW11 Barnet £197,670,500
England and Wales £68,848,011,189

Data sourced from the Land Registry Price Paid records - Jan 2021 to May 2021 (latest available)

Table shows the top postcodes for the highest value of property sold so far in 2021 across England and Wales (Exc London)

Postcode district Location Total value
BN3 Brighton and Hove £206,087,089
BN1 Brighton and Hove / Lewes £179,128,540
SL6 Windsor and Maidenhead / Buckinghamshire £169,665,888
BN2 Brighton and Hove / Lewes £156,968,190
BH23 Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole / New Forest £145,957,708
SO41 New Forest £125,872,492
WA15 Trafford / Manchester / Cheshire East £120,660,020
SS9 Southend-on-Sea £118,503,085
BA2 Bath and North East Somerset / Mendip / Wiltshire £117,124,277
RH12 Horsham £112,316,147
England and Wales £68,848,011,189

Data sourced from the Land Registry Price Paid records - Jan 2021 to May 2021 (latest available)

  • Keller Williams are the largest real estate business in the world with 190,000 agents and having rapidly expanded in recent years to 50 countries - founded in Austin, Texas by Gary Keller, Executive Chairman
  • Home sales via Keller Williams topped one million transactions last year
  • Keller Williams UK operates from 12 regional market centres across the country comprising over 300 estate agents, adding substantial numbers of new agents each month
  • Ben Taylor is the CEO of Keller Williams UK and a major shareholder in the region and many of its market centres. He is formerly the Managing Director of John D Wood, a Countrywide PLC brand

