The Crimes Of Biden And Trump: A False Equivalence

Q: How do you know when Trump is lying?

A: His lips are moving.

The Crimes Of Biden And Trump

To listen to the bombastic assertions of former president Donald Trump, one might be led to believe that President Joe Biden is the worst president in our nation’s entire history.

Just consider what Trump asserted at a rally he held in Montgomery, Alabama, on August 4th: “If you took the five worst presidents in the history of the United States and added them up, they would not have done near the destruction to our country as crooked Joe Biden and the Biden administration have done.

Fair enough! Mister Trump, may I ask you to name those five presidents? Can you name even one of them? Surely a “very stable genius” such as you must know their names, especially since you happened to bring up the subject.

Still, the Biden Administration is hardly beyond reproach. The precipitous withdrawal of our troops from Afghanistan was a major mistake. And Biden’s overly cautious effort to aid Ukraine in defending itself from the Russian invasion was clearly too little and too late. Of course, if Trump returned to the presidency in January 2025, he could just sit down with Vladimir Putin and end the war in just a single day.

Trump just loves to make up unflattering adjectives for his political opponents, such as crooked Hillary Clinton, lyin’ Ted Cruz, and little Marco Rubio. And now of course, crooked Joe Biden. But calling Clinton and Biden crooked, when Trump has had a fifty-plus-year-career of crooked business practices — I mean, who the hell is he to call other politicians crooked?

How can we explain why Trump keeps claiming – with absolutely no proof – that Biden is guilty of so many offenses that he himself has been habitually committing for decades? Psychologists call this behavior “projection.”

What Trump loves to do is project his own bad behavior upon his political enemies. Labeling President Joe Biden “crooked” does not make it so — except in the minds of his tens of millions of blind followers. Indeed, if you could use just one word to define Donald Trump, it would be “crook.” So, when he labels anyone else a crook, he’s just projecting.

Can repeating a lie often enough ever make it true? Well, repeating the big lie certainly worked for Hitler. So, why not for Trump?

Now, let’s shift gears and talk about the stream of criticism that Trump has directed at President Joe Biden for using his political connections to enable his wayward son, Hunter, to earn millions of dollars. This is not an unreasonable claim.

Hunter Biden — who, for a considerable period of time, had been a drug addict — happily traded on his dad’s political status when Joe Biden served as vice president and later, president.

Let us stipulate that Trump’s criticism is accurate. What Joe Biden did was not just stupid, but possibly even illegal. But Trump raised the bar of presidential nepotism to unheard of heights during his last few months in office.

You don’t need to be an expert on antisemitism to know that oil-rich Saudi Arabia is a not a great place for Jews to do business. But during his last few months in office, Trump managed to pull off a miracle of truly biblical proportions. Using the immense power of his office, Trump enabled his son-in-law, Jared Kushner – an orthodox Jew – to negotiate a $2 billion business investment from the Saudi government.

Surely, this deal must have set an all-time record. The world’s richest Jew-hating country entrusts two billion dollars with an orthodox Jew, whose father-in-law just happens to be the president of the United States. Hunter Biden: eat your heart out!

Please forgive me, but I can’t help thinking that there’s something unkosher with this deal. What were the Saudis getting in return for trusting all that money to a Jew?

Clearly, what Biden did for his son was wrong. He abused the power of the presidency. But what Trump did for his son-in-law was of an almost infinitely greater magnitude.

Trump has exhibited tremendous chutzpah (Yiddish for unmitigated gall} by implicitly equating Biden’s sins with his own. Granted, Joe Biden has been no alter-boy. Over the course of his long political career, he has, on occasion, done some foolish things, and maybe even skirting the law.

But Trump is in a class of his own. He is a life-long crook. I’d like to call him “Crooked Donald Trump,” but that would be a redundancy.