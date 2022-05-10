The Biggest Play-To-Earn Crypto Games – With Market Caps Over $15 Bn

New research can today reveal the biggest play-to-earn crypto games dominating the scene – with market caps of over $15 billion and interest increasing up to 717,000%!

The study, from Crypto Head, analysed the games on a number of factors including market capitalization, social popularity as well as value and availability of tokens to reveal the best crypto games on the market right now.

Top 5 Crypto Games With The Highest Market Cap

Rank Game Market Cap ($) 1 Axie Infinity $15,805,800,000 2 Cross Link $13,000,000,000 3 Decentraland $4,629,065,700 4 DeFi Kingdoms $3,760,000,000 5 MOBOX $2,870,000,000

Only five games have a market cap in the billions, and only two in the tens of billions: Axie Infinity has a fully diluted market cap of almost $16 billion, which is over ten billion more than third-placed Decentraland. The average market cap value of all the crypto games studied is $1.25 billion.

The Top 5 Trending Crypto Games

Rank Game Feb 21 - Jul 21 Searches Aug 21 - Jan 22 Searches Six Month Increase % 1 CryptoMines 320 2,295,040 717,119.0% 2 Bomb Crypto 640 4,417,310 690,104.7% 3 Metaverse Miner 190 21,400 11,163.2% 4 Yo Hero 190 13,730 7,126.3% 5 Star Atlas 63,300 2,377,000 3,655.1%

CryptoMines and Bomb Crypto have had by far the biggest increases in popularity, with both seeing six-figure percentage changes from hundreds to millions. They were so far ahead of the rest of the games that the average score was higher than third-placed Metaverse Miner.

The Top 5 Games With The Most Public Interest

Rank Game Google searches in the past 6 months 1 Axie Infinity 29,920,000 2 Bomb Crypto 4,417,310 3 Splinterlands 2,588,000 4 Star Atlas 2,377,000 5 CryptoMines 2,295,040

By far the most searched game during the past six months was Axie Infinity, there were over 29 million searches around the world for the game. This is just over 28 million more than the average of 1.45 million searches.

Further findings:

The games with the lowest market caps were Crusaders of Crypto, Metaverse Minor and Meeb Master with market caps of just $1,311,000, $2,040,000 and $2,389,107 respectively.

with market caps of just $1,311,000, $2,040,000 and $2,389,107 respectively. The average value of tokens for crypto games ranked is $63.80. By far the most expensive game tokens are from Yo Hero , their ‘YO’ token is valued at just over $2,021 .

, their ‘YO’ token is valued at just over . Despite having the most expensive game tokens, Yo Hero has one of the smallest public interests with just 13,730 searches in the last six months.

with just 13,730 searches in the last six months. Cross Link is the game with the highest amount traded in 24 hours at over $474 million. Decetraland is the game with the second highest amount traded during a 24 hour period as over $460 million has been exchanged between players.

million. Decetraland is the game with the second highest amount traded during a 24 hour period as over $460 million has been exchanged between players. The three most popular games on Twitter are Axie Infinity, Decentraland and Star Atlas with 915,600, 529,500, and 306,800 followers respectively.