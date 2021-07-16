Listen up you fucktards. Tesla is going to the fucking moon. I have done a deep dive analysis into their financials and forecasted the next 200 years of free cash flows. After this very strong analysis, I can accurately say that the price target of Tesla should be over $60,000. Here is my thesis.
Q2 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more
Tesla Will Go To The Moon
- Tesla is a big company and will get bigger.
- Cathie Wood is bullish on Tesla and I am bullish on Cathie (she is very hot).
- Over the next 60 years Tesla will make a lot of cars and sell them to rich Americans on the West coast.
- There will also be flying cars because there are always flying cars in the future. Flying cars = big money.
- Apes strong together.
- My CFA degree combined with my MBA from Harvard shows that I am very competent. You should seriously trust my analysis as I am smart (rich parents).
As my thesis clearly shows, Tesla will go to the fucking moon and you should load up on shares. Once you become a stockholder you will need to look at your phone ever two minutes to make sure the stock doesn’t go down, even though this is a multi-year hold.
This post first appeared on The Stonk Market
Disclaimer: This is a satirical article.