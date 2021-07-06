These Are The Ten Most Profitable Companies In Illinois

Illinois is among the top five U.S. states in terms of GDP size and is one of the most diversified economies. As can be expected, the economy of Chicago contributes immensely to Illinois’ GDP, making the state a global financial center and headquarters of many big financial institutions. The state is also home to the largest futures exchange in the world, the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Let’s take a look at the ten most profitable companies in Illinois.

Ten Most Profitable Companies In Illinois

We have used the latest available profit numbers to rank the ten most profitable companies in Illinois. Following are the ten most profitable companies in Illinois:

United Airlines Holdings ($3,009 million)

Founded in 1968, it is a holding company that transports people and cargo throughout North America. It also has operations in Latin America, Africa, Asia, Europe, the Pacific, and the Middle East. The shares of the company are down more than 10% in the last three months and are up over 20% YTD. United Airlines Holdings has its headquarters in Chicago. J. Scott Kirby is the CEO of the company and it employs more than 74,000 people.

Deere & Co. ($3,253 million)

Founded in 1837, this company develops and sells equipment related to agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. Deere has the following business segments – Construction and Forestry; Financial Services; and Agriculture and Turf. The shares of the company are down more than 5% in the last three months and are up over 30% YTD. Deere has its headquarters in Moline, Ill.

Abbott Laboratories ($3,687 million)

Founded in 1888, this company discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of health care products. The company has the following business segments – Medical Devices, Nutritional Products, Established Pharmaceutical Products and Diagnostic Products. The shares of the company are down more than 1% in the last three months and are up over 7% YTD. Abbott Laboratories has its headquarters in Abbott Park, Ill.

Mondelez International ($3,870 million)

Founded in 1903, this company owns and markets snack food and beverage products. Mondelez International has the following geographical segments – Middle East, North America, Latin America, Africa, Asia and Europe. It owns many popular brands, including Oreo, Cadbury, Trident and more. The shares of the company are up more than 6% in the last three months and over 7% YTD. Mondelez is headquartered in Chicago.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ($3,982 million)

Founded in 1901, this company provides drug store services. The company has the following business segments – Pharmaceutical Wholesale, Retail Pharmacy International and Retail Pharmacy USA. The shares of the company are down more than 15% in the last three months and are up over 20% YTD. Walgreens Boots is headquartered in Deerfield, Ill. and has more than 270,000 employees. Roz Brewer is the CEO of the company.

Allstate ($4,847 million)

Founded in 1931, this company primarily deals in the property and casualty insurance business. It also sells life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. The shares of the company are up more than 14% in the last three months and over 20% YTD. Allstate has its headquarters in Northbrook, Ill.

State Farm Insurance ($5,592 million)

Founded in 1922, it is the biggest property and casualty insurer, as well as the largest auto insurance provider in the U.S. The company has exclusive agents, who can sell only State Farm products. The company provides financial services as well, including banking and mutual funds. It is a private company. State Farm has its headquarters in Bloomington, Ill.

McDonald's ($6,025 million)

Founded in 1955, it is a fast-food chain that operates and franchises its restaurant. It is the world’s biggest restaurant chain in terms of revenue. McDonald's operates through the following business segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The shares of the company are up more than 2% in the last three months and are over 8% YTD. McDonald's is headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill.

Caterpillar ($6,093 million)

Founded in 1925, this company makes construction and mining equipment, diesel-electric locomotives, gas turbines, as well as diesel and natural gas engines. The bottom line of the company was hit during the pandemic owing to low demand. Things, however, are looking better this year. The shares of the company are down more than 6% in the last three months, but are up over 19% YTD. Caterpillar has its headquarters in Deerfield, Ill.

AbbVie ($7,882 million)

Founded in 2011, it is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that develops and sells pharmaceutical products. The company had a good start this year, with Q1 earnings and revenue beating estimates. In 2019, AbbVie acquired Allergan for $63 billion. The shares of the company are up more than 8% in the last three months and over 7% YTD. AbbVie is headquartered in North Chicago, Ill.