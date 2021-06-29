Insight by Astons, the international experts on real estate, residency and citizenship through investment, has revealed that American interest in European citizenship and residency programs has spiked in the immediate aftermath of the EU relaxing travel restrictions for US citizens.

European Union Eases Travel Restrictions For US Citizens

Having had restrictions imposed on them for 15 months, the European Union had finally eased rules around travel for US citizens, reopening their borders for those looking to travel, work and relocate.

According to Oxford economics, US citizens have been accumulating considerably savings pots to the sum of $1.8trn throughout the first year of the pandemic, however, those looking to spend these savings abroad have been forced to sit tight as COVID continued to prevent them from travelling to Europe.

There was an immediate increase in activity with a 750% jump in Americans searching for information with the search term ‘Europe lifts travel restrictions’.

While it’s thought nearly half of Americans have been vaccinated, most nations will accept a negative PCR test meaning that all US residents are free to travel.

However, it’s not just tourism that could be on course to enjoy a boost due to stateside activity, Astons registered a 46% increase in US-based enquiries in the wake of travel restrictions easing.

Portugal and France were the migration programs to see the biggest uplift in interest from American investors via Astons, providing some of the quickest paths to residency without a relatively low minimum cost when investing.

Influx In Interest From American Investors For European Citizenship

Managing Director of Astons, Arthur Sarkisian, commented:

“There has been an almost immediate influx in interest from American investors keen to secure alternative residency in order to head to Europe and make up for lost time. Portugal and France are the programs that have proved particularly popular with investors from the US and this is largely due cost and the speed of the application process.

Residency can be obtained for a fairly reasonable minimum investment of either €300,000 in France or €350,000 in Portugal, but it can also be done quickly. As quickly as two months in France and three months in Portugal. Once secured, this also allows applicants visa-free travel to 26 other countries within the Schengen Zone so the process of travelling across Europe becomes very simple.”