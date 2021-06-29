Now that school is out and a holiday weekend is just around the corner, some may be looking to brush up on their summer reading. This set of recommendations comes from three of our advisors who found these books to be enjoyable, edifying, and well worth the read. Enjoy!

Summer Reading List 2021 - Uncharted

“Uncharted – How to Navigate the Future” by Margaret Heffernan

Recommended by Laura Barry, CFP®

Uncharted: How to Navigate the Future is a great read for those who experience worry about their future, especially for those who constantly seek certainty. In her book, former CEO and TED speaker Margaret Heffernan gives thought-provoking advice on how to walk towards the future with purpose. Including stories from a variety of people and places, Heffernan reflects on projects that changed over time to meet the challenges of new generations. With the inclusion of thoughtful experiences, Heffernan seeks to define and embrace different perspectives with each approach. Covering topics in business, science, and even friendships, Uncharted challenges readers to embrace not only their creativity, but also their humanity to progress into the future they want.

This is a must-read for people who want to discover their fullest humanistic potential in a technologically driven era. Heffernan does a fantastic job paving a path for those who have any uncertainties about the future they want to create. With fascinating real-life examples and accounts, this book provides guidance, wisdom, and optimism. Uncharted is great for discussion, and the author appears on several podcasts for readers who are interested in further listening.

A More Beautiful Question

“A More Beautiful Question” by Warren Berger

Recommended by Laura Barry, CFP®

In A More Beautiful Question: The Power of Inquiry to Spark Breakthrough Ideas, the author brings up an important question – “why are we so reluctant to ask ‘Why?’” In environments where being a questioner isn’t encouraged or tolerated, people are creatively restricted when solving problems, gathering ideas, and creating change. In his book, journalist Warren Berger explains that imaginative, successful people aren’t afraid to ask questions in order to find compelling answers to their problems. Berger illustrates this by diving deeper into the success stories of entrepreneurs and top businesses like Google, emphasizing that ordinary people like you and I can be questioners too, ultimately generating thoughtful, life-changing results for ourselves and others.

For anyone who desires change and progress, A More Beautiful Question is an impactful read. The author provides a simple guide by highlighting a feasible, but powerful tool: curiosity. His extensive research and retellings of different people’s and companies’ success stories provide a framework on how we should take advantage of an innate tool we used as children. Like Uncharted, this book can serve as the base for great discussion, and for those who would like to hear more, Berger also makes guest appearances on several podcasts.

Who Not How

“Who Not How: The Formula to Achieve Bigger Goals Through Accelerating Teamwork” by Dan Sullivan and Benjamin Hardy

Recommended by Joshua Shoshan

In Who Not How, Sullivan and Hardy highlight the importance of collaboration and teamwork and how they can open new paths to growth and opportunities – both professionally and personally. Although people can have highly entrepreneurial spirits and big ambitions, they can also often feel overwhelmed. To combat this, Sullivan and Hardy emphasize the limitless benefits that come with working and collaborating with other people. This book explores the transformative power of being well-connected with others and how you can channel that to drive yourself and your goals to their fullest potentials.

This is a great book for people who are exploring entrepreneurship and have ambitious goals. The idea that we should be asking “Who can do it for us?” rather than “How do I/we do this?” leads to a life and career characterized by collaboration. It is a change of mindset to “Who Not How” that allows us to achieve so much more than if we always try to do things ourselves.

Caste

“Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson

Recommended by Joshua Shoshan

Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents is a riveting book that highlights the disconnect in humanity, specifically in America. Wilkerson examines the underlying caste system embedded in America’s history and how it has affected human behavior. With references to India’s caste system and the argument that the Third Reich was influenced by American racial laws, Wilkerson explores eight pillars that set the foundation for caste systems, including America’s. Caste incorporates fascinating stories about historical figures and ordinary people – such as Martin Luther King, Jr. and Wilkerson herself – to reexamine the roots of America and its history. Caste provides a hopeful vision of how America can overcome its division to pursue true commonality.

For many, this book could be a tool for learning and personal development, as it includes eye-opening insights that hopefully bring our nation one step closer to a more equitable society and work environment. Isabel Wilkerson’s thesis on how America’s racial stratification is actually a caste system, much like the thousand-year-old caste system in India, is compelling. It can help readers look at their lives as Americans in a new and valuable way.

A Random Walk Down Wall Street

“A Random Walk Down Wall Street: The Time-Tested Strategy for Successful Investing” by Burton G. Malkiel

Recommended by David Dickman

In A Random Walk Down Wall Street, Malkiel shares insights and advice on how to navigate the fluctuating financial markets. This book provides a guide through the ups and downs of the markets for anyone who is interesting in investing – from those who are making a first contribution to their 401(k), to those who are nearing retirement. Malkiel provides historical lessons in common economic terms, such as depressions and recessions, which allow beginners to gain important background into the financial world.

Perhaps now more than ever, this book gives timely insights and context. With 24/7 news loops, an abundance of social media outlets, and ever-evolving policies, it is easy to see how people can get swept up in the moment. A Random Walk Down Wall Street serves as a stabilizing counterpoint to the fleeting trends and tendencies pervading the marketplace today. It is grounding and refreshing to revisit the core tenets and benefits of long-term investing, the dangers of speculation and crowding, the challenges of day trading and stock selection, and so much more. Even the best of us – professional investors and advisors – can get distracted by the chaos, and this book helps center our perspectives.

