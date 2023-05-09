$4k Stimulus Check From San Diego County: Applications Now Open

Some San Diego County families and seniors impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic could get a stimulus check of $4,000 soon. The authorities started accepting applications for this one-time stimulus check from San Diego County on Monday.

One-Time Stimulus Check From San Diego County: What Is It?

In a press conference at the County Administration Center Friday, County Board Chairwoman Nora Vargas, County Health and Human Services Agency officials and leaders from the Jewish Family Service of San Diego announced the opening of the program, called Recovery Action Fund for Tomorrow (RAFT).

The program, developed by the Jewish Family Service, is aimed at helping low-income families, adults and seniors affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. It is funded by the County using the federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Referring to the hardships people faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, Vargas said, “We know that struggle continues for many. We want this money to help people overcome those hardships.”

More than 2,000 families that meet the eligibility requirements could get a one-time stimulus check from San Diego County of $4,000.

“This fund addresses the growing need for flexible funds, will connect recipients to resources that help them maximize the receipt of these funds, and will support them in planning for their future,” says the program’s website.

Authorities started accepting the applications on Monday and will continue to accept them until Sunday, May 21. You can visit the Jewish Family Service web page to apply for the stimulus money. The application is available in nine different languages. Only one application per household will be accepted.

Who Will Get The Stimulus Money?

To qualify for the one-time stimulus check from San Diego County, the income of the applicants must be below 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Level, i.e., less than $30,000 annually for individuals and $60,000 annually for a family of four.

Applicants need to provide proof of the relevant qualifications, including their identification and household income levels. The supporting documents could be green cards or state ID’s, 2020 or 2021 tax returns, driver’s licenses, passports, social security documents or proof that you qualify for other assistance programs, such as CalFresh or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF).

It must be noted that the Jewish Family Service will randomly select 2,250 families or people from the pool of eligible applicants to receive the money. Priority will be given to those at risk of homelessness, as well as 39 Health Equity Zip Codes.

Recipients won’t have to return any of the money and will be free to use it on whatever they want. The stimulus money will be transferred automatically to the bank accounts of the selected applicants.

For more information on the one-time stimulus check from San Diego County, visit the Jewish Family Service web page. Applicants can also contact JFS at [email protected] or at (858) 637-7350. Contacting through email might be a better option, as the webpage says, “Due to high call volume, calls to the phone line will not be returned.”