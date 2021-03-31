Gas prices have risen dramatically in the last 2 months. Everyone is feeling the pain of pump prices. Blue checks on twitter, often considered the most educated and knowledgeable people in the country, have accused energy companies of price gouging the working class, minorities, and women.

Get The Full Series in PDF Get the entire 10-part series on Charlie Munger in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or email to your colleagues.

Q4 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

The Rise In Gas Prices Is Based On Skin Color And Gender

A general consensus among these “experts in everything” is that gas prices are an arbitrary level of value that can be adjusted at any time with no negative impact on the companies that produce fuel. Capitalism was “invented to keep the lower class poor, and gas is a human right.” – Rachel Maddow

ValueWalk’s April 2021 Hedge Fund Update: Andurand Capital, SPAC Boom And More Welcome to our latest issue of issue of ValueWalk’s hedge fund update. Below subscribers can find an excerpt in text and the full issue in PDF format. Please send us your feedback! Featuring Pierre Andurand's Andurand Capital Management riding the commodity rally; a momumental year for large hedge funds; and the announcement of SPAC funds Read More

I have learned from 16 year olds with more followers than me that we can just reject the law of supply and demand because it is more a theory than a law, and the government can set prices however they want. Capitalism is a scam in order to keep the “heteronormative-patriarchal-oppression system in place.”

Fuel companies are the real bad guys here, as they are making it harder for women and minorities to make it to work. Everyone knows that price increases effect you differently based on your skin color and gender because everything is racist and sexist. The gas prices are also Trump’s fault and not Biden’s. Cancelling the pipeline reduced the seasonal price increase on fuel.

Your Gender-Economics Educator,

Max Greene

This article first appeared on The Stonk Market