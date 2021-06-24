Vaccine Stigma: Half of vaccinated New Jerseyans will stay away from unvaccinated colleagues, reveals poll.

Get Our Activist Investing Case Study! Get the entire 10-part series on our in-depth study on activist investing in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or print it out to read anywhere! Sign up below!

Q1 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

1 in 3 support incentives to get people vaccinated.

1/2 think public venues should have separate opening hours for unvaccinated people.

Interactive map showing results across America.

The Endless Stigmas About Vaccines

There are endless stigmas about vaccines and immunization, leading to many controversial debates and misconceptions on the topic. Recently, it was announced that more than half had been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. Hypothetically, if you have a group of five friends or work colleagues, perhaps two or three of them may be unvaccinated according to these current statistics.

Ray Dalio At Robin Hood 2021: The Market Is Not In A Bubble At this year's annual Robin Hood conference, which was held virtually, the founder of the world's largest hedge fund, Ray Dalio, talked about asset bubbles and how investors could detect as well as deal with bubbles in the marketplace. Q1 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more Dalio believes that by studying past market cycles Read More

MyBioSource.com, a biotechnical products distribution company, conducted a survey (3,400) to find out if this will impact our decision to return to our usual place of work (given that many companies are offering flexible work options), particularly in terms of coming into contact with those who choose not to be vaccinated. It was found that over half (56%) of vaccinated New Jerseyans say that going forward, they will be avoiding contact with work colleagues who have chosen not to be vaccinated. This is compared to a national average of 48%. For example, some employees may choose to continue working from home if they are aware that unvaccinated colleagues have returned to work, or they may choose to socially distance, such as at lunchtimes, if their unvaccinated colleagues are eating at the same time.

Across the country, this figure was found to be highest in Maryland, with 65% of Marylanders saying they will avoid mixing with non-vaccinated colleagues once lockdowns are fully lifted. Comparatively, just 11% of respondents in more rural Idaho say they will be doing this.

View results across America with this interactive map

Created by mybiosource.com

• View

larger version

Separate Sitting For Unvaccinated People

Vaccine Freebies: The survey also found that over a third (37%) of respondents agree with the principle of incentives – in the form of money or products – to encourage people to get vaccinated. This follows reports of businesses offering free products to anyone who can prove they have been vaccinated; including Budweiser offering vaccinated over 21s a free round of beer and Krispy Kreme offering a free donut to anyone with POV (proof of vaccination, of course). Phoenix-based The Mint Dispensary, is even offering up free edibles to over 21s upon display of their vaccine card and a Michigan initiative, the ‘Pot for Shots’ program, offers a free pre-rolled joint to over 21s upon POV.

Over 1 in 3 (37%) respondents think unvaccinated people should be required to sit separately on public transport facilities, such as buses and trains. Finally, nearly half (46%) of people think public venues, such as gyms, movie theaters and concerts, should have separate opening hours for unvaccinated people, so as to reduce mixing between those who are vaccinated and those who are non-vaccinated.