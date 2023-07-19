New Jersey Residents Spends The Most Income On Housing Costs

By Anna Peel
Published on
Housing costs Cavco Industries Housing Shortage Affordable Housing Market Socialized Chaos In Housing
  • California residents spend 28.84% of the median state income on housing costs, the most out of any state.
  • New York is second with 24.8%, while New Jersey is third with 24.75%.
  • West Virginia costs the least to be a homeowner, with residents spending 13.75% of the median income on housing costs.
  • Nevada has the lowest median age of housing structures at 28 years

A new study has revealed that New Jersey residents spend the third most income on housing costs.

The States That Spend The Most Income On Housing Costs

Real estate website NewJerseyRealEstateNetwork.com analyzed census data to find the average yearly housing cost in each state as a proportion of median income, to uncover which state costs the most to own a home.

Housing costs included mortgage repayments, various insurances, property taxes, utility bills, fuel bills, mobile home costs, and condominium fees.

California

California is the state where homeowners spend the largest percentage of their income on housing costs. The average annual cost for a homeowner with a mortgage in California is $24,252, which is 28.84% of the state median income of $84,097.

New York

New York homeowners are the second biggest spenders in terms of housing costs. The average homeowner pays $18,636 per year on housing costs, which is 24.8% of the state median income of $75,157.

New Jersey

New Jersey homeowners are the third biggest spenders when it comes to housing costs. The average cost to the homeowner was $22,200 per year, which is 24.75% of the state median income of $89,703.

Hawaii

Hawaii ranks fourth for states where homeowners are spending the largest proportion of their income on housing costs. The average cost for a homeowner in Hawaii is $21,732 per year, which is 24.69% of the state’s median income of $88,005.

Connecticut

With an average annual cost to the homeowner of $20,460, which is 24.48% of the state median income of $83,572, Connecticut is fifth for the state where homeowners are spending the largest proportion of their income on housing costs.

Massachusetts

Massachusetts comes sixth and Rhode Island comes seventh for the state where homeowners are spending the largest proportion of their income on housing costs. Massachusetts homeowners spend 24.18% of the state’s median income on housing costs, while Rhode Island homeowners spend 23.57% on housing costs.

Oregon, Washington, And Nevada 

Rounding out the top ten is Oregon in eighth, Washington in ninth, and Nevada in tenth. Homeowners in each of these states spend 22.84%, 22.83%, and 22.51% of their income on housing costs respectively.

West Virginia is the state where it costs the least to be a homeowner, with homeowners spending just $6,996 per year on housing costs, which is only 13.75% of the state’s median income of $50,884.

Table showing the average annual cost to homeowners compared to median household income

Rank

State

Average Annual Owner Cost (with a mortgage)

Median household income

Annual Owner Cost as % of Median Income

1.

California

$24,252

$84,097

28.84%

2.

New York

$18,636

$75,157

24.80%

3.

New Jersey

$22,200

$89,703

24.75%

4.

Hawaii

$21,732

$88,005

24.69%

5.

Connecticut

$20,460

$83,572

24.48%

6.

Massachusetts

$21,528

$89,026

24.18%

7.

Rhode Island

$17,556

$74,489

23.57%

8.

Oregon

$16,008

$70,084

22.84%

9.

Washington

$18,816

$82,400

22.83%

10.

Nevada

$14,784

$65,686

22.51%

11.

Colorado

$17,952

$80,184

22.39%

12.

Maryland

$20,268

$91,431

22.17%

13.

Virginia

$17,748

$80,615

22.02%

14.

Illinois

$15,360

$72,563

21.17%

15.

Georgia

$13,536

$65,030

20.82%

16.

Florida

$12,792

$61,777

20.71%

17.

New Hampshire

$17,172

$83,449

20.58%

18.

Texas

$13,716

$67,321

20.37%

19.

Vermont

$13,716

$67,674

20.27%

20.

Arizona

$13,224

$65,913

20.06%

21.

North Carolina

$11,988

$60,516

19.81%

22.

Alaska

$15,840

$80,287

19.73%

23.

Utah

$15,540

$79,133

19.64%

24.

Delaware

$13,980

$72,724

19.22%

25.

Pennsylvania

$12,852

$67,587

19.02%

26.

Minnesota

$14,700

$77,706

18.92%

27.

Maine

$11,916

$63,182

18.86%

28.

Idaho

$11,856

$63,377

18.71%

29.

Wisconsin

$12,528

$67,080

18.68%

30.

Tennessee

$10,920

$58,516

18.66%

31.

Montana

$11,280

$60,560

18.63%

32.

Missouri

$11,280

$61,043

18.48%

33.

Ohio

$11,424

$61,938

18.44%

34.

South Carolina

$10,668

$58,234

18.32%

35.

Louisiana

$9,756

$53,571

18.21%

36.

New Mexico

$9,720

$54,020

17.99%

37.

Kansas

$11,592

$64,521

17.97%

38.

Nebraska

$11,928

$66,644

17.90%

39.

Michigan

$11,184

$63,202

17.70%

40.

Kentucky

$9,744

$55,454

17.57%

41.

Indiana

$10,716

$61,944

17.30%

42.

Wyoming

$11,700

$68,002

17.21%

43.

Oklahoma

$9,780

$56,956

17.17%

44.

Alabama

$9,396

$54,943

17.10%

45.

Iowa

$10,968

$65,429

16.76%

46.

Mississippi

$8,172

$49,111

16.64%

47.

Arkansas

$8,616

$52,123

16.53%

48.

South Dakota

$10,536

$63,920

16.48%

49.

North Dakota

$10,608

$68,131

15.57%

